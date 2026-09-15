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Prada says Armani not on its radar as it focuses on Versace turnaround - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Prada says Armani not on its radar as it focuses on Versace turnaround

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Prada Rules Out Armani Bid, Prioritizes Versace Integration and Turnaround

Prada's Strategic Focus and Market Position

Prada's Commitment to Versace Revitalization

MILAN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Prada is focused on reviving the Versace business, which it acquired last year, and it is not considering a bid for rival Armani, Chief Executive Andrea Guerra told Reuters.

Armani Stake Sale and Market Speculation

The comments come as the Armani fashion house prepares for a sale of a 15% stake in the company, a year after the death of its founder, Giorgio Armani.

CEO Andrea Guerra's Statement on Acquisition Plans

"Armani is not on our radar. Today we are busy with many other things, including the evolution of Versace, so it is not on the agenda," Guerra told Reuters in an interview.

Versace Integration and Future Outlook

He added that since the Versace acquisition Prada had focused on integration, synergies and efficiencies but attention had shifted towards the brand's future over the past three months. The first runway show by its new designer Pieter Mulier is expected in January.

Innovation and Product Development Prospects

Asked about the possibility of launching smart glasses under one of the group's brands, Guerra said he did not see that happening in the "near future".

Previous Talks on Smart Glasses

Last year Prada's Lorenzo Bertelli said the group held "exploratory talks" with licensing partner EssilorLuxottica over the potential development of smart glasses under its brands, but no decision had been made. 

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Valentina Za Editing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Prada is fully focused on turning around Versace following its acquisition in 2025, and has no interest in pursuing Armani at present
  • Versace’s integration has already impacted Prada’s H1 2026 profitability, though revenues rose 16% to €3.05 billion, and margin improvement is expected from 2027 onwards (live.euronext.com)
  • Armani is preparing the sale of a 15 % stake per founder Giorgio Armani’s will, to be executed between 12–18 months after his death; potential buyers include LVMH, L’Oréal and EssilorLuxottica (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Prada considering acquiring Armani?
No, Prada CEO Andrea Guerra stated that acquiring Armani is not on their radar as the group focuses on the Versace business.
What is Prada's current focus after acquiring Versace?
Prada is concentrating on integrating Versace and improving its future growth and performance.
Will Prada launch smart glasses soon?
Prada CEO Andrea Guerra said launching smart glasses is not planned for the near future.
Who is the new designer for Versace and when is the debut?
Versace's new designer is Pieter Mulier, with his first runway show expected in January.
Did Prada discuss smart glasses with EssilorLuxottica?
Last year, Prada's Lorenzo Bertelli mentioned exploratory talks with EssilorLuxottica, but no decision was made.

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