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Bond selloff drives US benchmark beyond 5%; stocks rattled - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bond selloff drives US benchmark beyond 5%; stocks rattled

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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US Benchmark Bond Yield Surges Past 5%, Sparking Market Volatility Worldwide

Global Impact of Rising US Treasury Yields

SINGAPORE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Sovereign yields climbed further on Tuesday, led by the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield which hit a nearly two-decade top, while signs of discomfort deepened for borrowers and global investors.

Central Bank Responses and Policy Adjustments

The Telegraph newspaper of Britain reported that the Bank of England could stop selling the 20- and 30-year gilts it holds, presumably as a way to reduce pressure on long-dated debt. South Korea's incoming finance minister told parliament he plans to stabilise volatility, if needed, and is closely watching rising yields.

Inflation and Sovereign Debt Concerns

Yields rise when bond prices fall and they have climbed on a mix of worries about inflation and ballooning sovereign debt.

Consequences for Government Borrowing Costs

The selloff is significant because it raises borrowing costs for governments, leaving them with larger interest bills and less to spend on social, defence and other programmes.

Broader Market Reactions

Benchmark Yield’s Influence on Global Markets

The 10-year Treasury yield topping 5% is also eye-catching because it is a benchmark price not just for lending rates in the U.S. but for nearly every other asset in financial markets.

Stock Market Volatility and Policy Responses

Its rise as high as 5.0328% rattled stock markets in Asia and traders were waiting to hear from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent - who has sought but struggled to dampen selling with expanded debt buybacks - when he appears before Congress.

"If yields keep rising, then there's bound to be further spillover effects," said Khoon Goh, ANZ's head of Asia research in Singapore.

Expectations for US Interest Rate Hikes

Part of this week's bond selloff, he said, was also attributable to a shift in expectations for short-term U.S. interest rates which traders expect to be hiked by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday and by a further 40 bps by the middle of next year.

International Yield Movements

Asia-Pacific Bond Yield Highs

Japan's 10-year bond yield hit a three-decade high above 3%. Australian 10-year yields jumped by more than 7 bps to close at 5.41%, capping a climb of 40 bps in just three weeks.

European Benchmark Yields

In Germany, the 10-year benchmark yield sat near its highest since 2009 at 3.55%, while French 10-year yields were hovering near an 18-year high.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • 10‑year US Treasury yield topped 5%, the highest since 2007, fueling widespread market unease and pressuring global debt markets. (keyt.com)
  • The sell‑off has pushed yields across major economies to multi‑year highs: Japan’s 10‑year yield hit a 30‑year peak, Australia’s climbed over 7 bps to 5.41%, while Germany and France are near long‑term highs. (businesstimes.com.sg)
  • Higher yields raise borrowing costs across the board—governments face bigger interest bills, and the ripple effects threaten stocks and the broader economy amid expectations of Fed rate hikes and mounting debt. (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did US bond yields rise above 5%?
US bond yields rose above 5% due to concerns over inflation, rising sovereign debt, and expectations of higher interest rates.
How does the bond selloff impact global stock markets?
The bond selloff drives up borrowing costs, which rattles stock markets worldwide as financial conditions tighten.
What actions are central banks considering in response to rising yields?
Central banks, like the Bank of England, are considering halting sales of long-term bonds to stabilize markets, while Asian finance ministers monitor and may intervene in volatility.
What is the significance of the 10-year US Treasury yield?
The 10-year US Treasury yield serves as a benchmark for lending rates and influences nearly every other asset in financial markets.
How have other countries' bond yields responded to the selloff?
Yields in Japan, Australia, Germany, and France have all climbed to multi-year or multi-decade highs amid the global bond selloff.

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