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Finance

NATO fighter shoots down drone in Lithuania

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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NATO Fighter Jet Downs Drone in Lithuania, Raising Regional Security Concerns

Incident Overview and Regional Implications

By Andrius Sytas

Details of the Drone Incident

VILNIUS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A NATO fighter jet shot down a drone in Lithuania shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the Lithuanian national crisis management centre said.

Location and Origin of the Drone

The drone, which likely entered from Belarus, was shot down near Pratkunai village in southern Lithuania, near Kaunas, the second-largest city, the centre's spokesperson said. Its origin is yet to be determined, he said.

Public Alert and Immediate Response

A drone alert was issued earlier in the capital Vilnius and surrounding region.

NATO Air Defence Mission in the Baltics

Fighters with the NATO Baltic Air Defence mission have patrolled the skies of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia since the Baltic countries joined the alliance in 2004. The mission's jets shot down stray Ukrainian drones over Estonia in May, and Latvia in June and August.

Security Concerns and Regional Tensions

Military drones straying into the airspace of Russia's neighbours have stoked concerns that Russia's war in Ukraine is spilling over NATO's borders.

Ukrainian Drone Activity and Attribution

Ukraine has stepped up long-range drone attacks on Russia, including in the Baltic Sea area, and several Ukrainian military drones have strayed into the airspace of Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

Ukraine's Explanation for Drone Incidents

Ukraine blamed the incidents on Russia affecting the drones' paths with electromagnetic warfare.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • An unmanned aerial vehicle, likely entering from Belarus, was downed near Pratkunai village outside Kaunas shortly after midnight on Sept 15, according to Lithuania’s national crisis management centre.
  • NATO’s Baltic Air Defence mission—scrambling fighter jets to patrol and intercept incursions across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania—has repeatedly shot down stray drones this year, including over Estonia (May), Latvia (June, August), and now Lithuania, highlighting the growing regional drone spillover threat (kam.lt).
  • Military experts have warned that Russia is increasingly using GPS spoofing to divert Ukrainian long‑range drones toward NATO airspace, complicating attribution and raising the risk of escalation on NATO’s eastern border (defensenews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where was the drone shot down in Lithuania?
The drone was shot down near Pratkunai village in southern Lithuania, close to Kaunas.
Which country did the drone possibly enter from?
The drone likely entered Lithuania from Belarus, but its exact origin is yet to be determined.
Why are there increased drone incidents over Baltic states?
Increased drone incidents are linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine, with concerns about drones straying into NATO borders.
Who is responsible for patrolling the airspace over the Baltic states?
NATO's Baltic Air Defence mission patrols the airspace of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.
Have similar drone incidents occurred recently?
Yes, stray Ukrainian drones have been shot down over Estonia, Latvia, and now Lithuania in recent months.

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