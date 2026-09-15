GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Dollar near two-week high as oil surge lifts yields, Fed hike bets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Dollar near two-week high as oil surge lifts yields, Fed hike bets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Dollar Nears Two-Week High as Oil Surge Fuels Fed Rate Hike Expectations

Market Movements and Economic Drivers

By Jiaxing Li

Dollar Strengthens Amid Oil Price Surge

HONG KONG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The dollar inched up to trade near a two-week high on Tuesday as surging oil prices lifted Treasury yields and reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this week.

It also gained support as risk appetite weakened after stock markets tumbled, with AI-related shares under pressure after industry leaders called for slower development to contain potential threats to humanity.

Expectations for Federal Reserve Rate Hike

Markets now see a Fed hike on Wednesday as a near certainty, with CME's FedWatch tool pricing in a roughly 93% chance of an interest-rate increase, which would be the first in more than three years.

"The combination of higher oil, higher U.S. yields and weaker risk appetite helped lift the U.S. dollar broadly," Christopher Wong, FX analyst at OCBC, said in a note.

Near-term support may persist, but with a hike now heavily priced in, further dollar upside will likely require the Fed to keep the door open to additional tightening, he added.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was last at 99.55.

Currency Movements Against the Dollar

The euro was slightly weaker against the dollar at $1.1538, as was sterling at $1.3494.

The yen also pulled away from a seven-month high, last down roughly 0.2% at 154.72 ahead of an expected Bank of Japan rate hike on Friday.

Rate Hikes Awaited

RATE HIKES AWAITED

Oil Prices and Inflation Concerns

Oil prices climbed to $107 a barrel, hovering near a four-month peak, after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis attacked Saudi Arabia and Gulf-Iran talks were postponed.

That added to inflation worries and drove benchmark 10-year Treasury yields to breach the key psychological level of 5% for the first time since October 2023 in the previous session. The yield last traded at 4.9895%.

Those inflation pressures follow a much stronger than expected jobs report and a pickup in consumer prices for August, strengthening market conviction that the Fed will raise rates on Wednesday.

Analyst and Economist Outlooks

Economists polled by Reuters also expect at least one more hike by the end of March, reversing a fragile no-change consensus that prevailed before official data on Friday showed firm inflation.

The inflation outlook now hinges on oil prices, but the broader macro picture does not warrant more hikes than currently priced in the curve, analysts at BCA said in a note.

"Limited hawkishness from here argues for curve steepeners and limited USD upside."

Global Central Bank Actions and Currency Reactions

Markets are also all but certain that the Bank of Japan will raise rates on Friday. Market sentiment on the yen is starting to shift, with speculators turning to a net long position on the Japanese currency for the first time since February.

Elsewhere, the New Zealand dollar and the Australian dollar were both roughly 0.1% lower, last at $0.5769 and $0.7133, respectively.

Offshore yuan was flat at 6.708 per dollar, hovering near its strongest level in more than three years, as markets await industrial output and retail sales data later in the day.

(Reporting by Jiaxing Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Key Takeaways

  • Oil prices surged beyond $105–107 a barrel amid Houthi advances and disrupted Middle East supply routes, fueling inflation fears and lifting 10‑year Treasury yields toward 5%. (Sources: Reuters via Investing.com; Reuters via Marketscreener) (investing.com)
  • Fed rate hike odds for the mid‑September meeting have climbed sharply, with tools like SessionOpen showing about a 92% probability of a 25‑basis‑point increase. (Source: SessionOpen) (sessionopen.com)
  • Weaker risk appetite—particularly in AI‑related equities—combined with elevated yields and oil prices, supported the dollar's strength; further upside may hinge on the Fed signaling potential for additional tightening. (Source: Analyst quote in original article)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US dollar near a two-week high?
The dollar rose due to surging oil prices, higher Treasury yields, and expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
What is driving expectations for a Fed rate hike?
Stronger-than-expected jobs and inflation reports, along with high oil prices, strengthened beliefs that the Fed will raise rates.
How are oil prices affecting financial markets?
Rising oil prices have increased inflation worries, driving up Treasury yields and impacting currency markets.
What is the current market sentiment for the yen?
Markets expect a Bank of Japan rate hike, with speculators turning net long on the yen for the first time since February.
How have other currencies performed against the dollar?
The euro, sterling, New Zealand dollar, and Australian dollar all weakened slightly against the US dollar.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Jean Smart, Matthew Rhys make history at TV's Emmy Awards

Jean Smart, Matthew Rhys make history at TV's Emmy Awards

Image for Asian shares waver as oil and yields rise ahead of Fed, BOJ meetings

Asian shares waver as oil and yields rise ahead of Fed, BOJ meetings

Image for Oil prices rise as Saudi pipeline outage, fresh attacks raise supply concerns

Oil prices rise as Saudi pipeline outage, fresh attacks raise supply concerns

Image for Houthis strike Saudi targets anew as talks over Strait of Hormuz stall

Houthis strike Saudi targets anew as talks over Strait of Hormuz stall

Image for Final report on Lucy Letby baby murders due, amid growing questions about convictions

Final report on Lucy Letby baby murders due, amid growing questions about convictions

Image for NATO fighter shoots down drone in Lithuania

NATO fighter shoots down drone in Lithuania

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Bayer's Monsanto unit urges Missouri judge to approve $7.25 billion Roundup settlement
Bayer's Monsanto unit urges Missouri judge to approve $7.25 billion Roundup settlement
Image for Stocks fall as oil and bond yields rise
Stocks fall as oil and bond yields rise
Image for US imposes fresh sanctions on Russia's VTB Bank over alleged Iran ties
US imposes fresh sanctions on Russia's VTB Bank over alleged Iran ties
Image for Citigroup CFO Luchetti expects equity return above 11% this year
Citigroup CFO Luchetti expects equity return above 11% this year
Image for Trading Day: AI-pocalypse now
Trading Day: AI-pocalypse now
Image for French power sector strike takes 6.5 gigawatts offline overnight
French power sector strike takes 6.5 gigawatts offline overnight
Image for BP Whiting refinery says labor negotiations ongoing, operations unaffected
BP Whiting refinery says labor negotiations ongoing, operations unaffected
Image for Exclusive-AirBaltic in talks with unions to cut workers amid restructuring, CEO says
Exclusive-AirBaltic in talks with unions to cut workers amid restructuring, CEO says
Image for Oil settles higher after Saudi strikes stoke supply worries
Oil settles higher after Saudi strikes stoke supply worries
Image for CVC joins JC Flowers in potential bid for UK bank Aldermore, sources say
CVC joins JC Flowers in potential bid for UK bank Aldermore, sources say
Image for Global AI stocks fall as industry chiefs call for slowing development
Global AI stocks fall as industry chiefs call for slowing development
Image for Dollar rises as Middle East conflict lifts oil, Fed hike looms
Dollar rises as Middle East conflict lifts oil, Fed hike looms
View All Finance Posts