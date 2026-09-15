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Aena's Spanish airports serve 34.9 million passengers in August - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Aena's Spanish airports serve 34.9 million passengers in August

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Aena Reports 4.7% Year-Over-Year Passenger Growth at Spanish Airports in August

Passenger Traffic Performance and Key Highlights

August 2026 Passenger Statistics

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Some 34.9 million passengers travelled through Aena's Spanish airports in August, 4.7% more than in the same month last year, the airport operator said on Tuesday.

Spain's Tourism Resilience Amid Industry Challenges

Growing passenger numbers highlight Spain's resilience as a tourism hub even as the global airline industry grapples with geopolitical instability, aircraft delivery delays, labour shortages and rising operational costs, which have constrained capacity growth elsewhere.

Year-to-Date Figures and Airport Rankings

• Passenger numbers in the first eight months of 2026 reached 225.5 million, 4.1% higher than a year ago

• Madrid's Adolfo Suarez Barajas remained the busiest airport in Spain, followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat and Palma de Mallorca

• All airports operated by Aena - comprising 46 airports and two heliports in Spain, 17 airports in Brazil, London's Luton and Leeds Bradford - saw a rise of 4.7% to 41.4 million passengers in August

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gemma Guasch in Gdansk, editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • August 2026 passenger traffic surged 4.7 % year‑on‑year to 34.9 million at Spanish Aena airports, reflecting robust summer demand despite industry pressures (bdsice.mineco.gob.es).
  • Through the first eight months of 2026, Aena’s Spanish network handled 225.5 million passengers (+4.1 % year‑on‑year), outperforming mid‑year forecasts and indicating sustained recovery (aena.es).
  • The strong traffic performance aligns with rising international tourism—Spain welcomed over 58 million visitors by end‑July (+4.6 %)—highlighting the country’s continued appeal as a safe, preferred destination (ine.es).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many passengers did Aena's Spanish airports serve in August 2026?
Aena's Spanish airports served 34.9 million passengers in August 2026.
What was the year-over-year growth in passenger numbers at Aena airports in August?
There was a 4.7% year-over-year increase in passenger numbers at Aena's Spanish airports in August.
Which was the busiest airport in Spain in August 2026?
Madrid's Adolfo Suarez Barajas remained the busiest airport in Spain.
How did Aena's total passenger numbers for the first eight months of 2026 compare to last year?
Aena served 225.5 million passengers in the first eight months of 2026, 4.1% higher than the same period last year.
How many airports and heliports does Aena operate in Spain?
Aena operates 46 airports and two heliports in Spain.

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