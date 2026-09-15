Aena Reports 4.7% Year-Over-Year Passenger Growth at Spanish Airports in August

Passenger Traffic Performance and Key Highlights

August 2026 Passenger Statistics

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Some 34.9 million passengers travelled through Aena's Spanish airports in August, 4.7% more than in the same month last year, the airport operator said on Tuesday.

Spain's Tourism Resilience Amid Industry Challenges

Growing passenger numbers highlight Spain's resilience as a tourism hub even as the global airline industry grapples with geopolitical instability, aircraft delivery delays, labour shortages and rising operational costs, which have constrained capacity growth elsewhere.

Year-to-Date Figures and Airport Rankings

• Passenger numbers in the first eight months of 2026 reached 225.5 million, 4.1% higher than a year ago

• Madrid's Adolfo Suarez Barajas remained the busiest airport in Spain, followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat and Palma de Mallorca

• All airports operated by Aena - comprising 46 airports and two heliports in Spain, 17 airports in Brazil, London's Luton and Leeds Bradford - saw a rise of 4.7% to 41.4 million passengers in August

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gemma Guasch in Gdansk, editing by Matt Scuffham)