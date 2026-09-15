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Finance

Hungarian real estate mogul Jellinek questioned in corruption probe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Hungarian Real Estate Mogul Jellinek Questioned in Corruption Investigation

Details Emerge on Bribery Allegations and Investigation

Police and Prosecutors Question Jellinek

BUDAPEST, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Daniel Jellinek, one of Hungary's wealthiest businessmen, was questioned by police and prosecutors on Tuesday as part of an investigation into alleged bribery linked to a bus procurement deal, according to prosecutors and his company.

Hungarian prosecutors said they carried out raids at multiple locations and were questioning four suspects, while three people had been detained. They did not identify any of the suspects or give further details.

Indotek Group’s Statement and Jellinek’s Cooperation

After local media reports and comments by Prime Minister Peter Magyar about the case, Indotek Group, the real estate firm that Jellinek heads, told Reuters that Jellinek "was brought in by police for questioning on the morning of September 15."

It said he had voluntarily complied with a summons from Hungary's National Bureau of Investigation on September 10 and had remained continuously available to the authorities since.

Jellinek’s Wealth and Business Background

According to Forbes' 2025 list of the wealthiest Hungarians, Jellinek was seventh, with estimated assets of about 313 billion forints ($988 million).

He has been involved in several large real estate deals including deals with former premier Viktor Orban's son-in-law Istvan Tiborcz. In 2019 Indotek purchased the iconic Hotel Gellert in Budapest and in 2022 sold it to Tiborcz's BDPST Group.

Company Response and Ongoing Cooperation

Indotek said Jellinek, the company's CEO, will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities.

Company’s Official Statement

"Our firm position is that Mr. Jellinek has not committed any offence in connection with the matter. We are confident that the investigation will confirm this and that the proceedings against him will soon be discontinued. The investigation does not involve any Indotek Group company or asset, and the Group continues to operate without disruption," the company said.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than, editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Jellinek, ranked among Hungary’s richest, was questioned in connection with a Volán bus procurement corruption probe dating back about a decade. (rtl.hu)
  • His company confirmed he complied with summons on Sept 10 and was brought in again on Sept 15, stressing no Indotek Group company or asset is involved. (rtl.hu)
  • Forbes and Portfolio place Jellinek around 7th among Hungary’s wealthiest; as of mid‑2026, estimates range from HUF 336 billion to HUF 355 billion. (mail.infostart.hu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Daniel Jellinek?
Daniel Jellinek is one of Hungary's wealthiest businessmen and the CEO of Indotek Group, involved in major real estate deals.
Why was Daniel Jellinek questioned by authorities?
He was questioned as part of an investigation into alleged bribery linked to a bus procurement deal in Hungary.
Is Indotek Group involved in the investigation?
According to the company, no Indotek Group company or asset is involved in the investigation.
What is Jellinek's estimated net worth?
Forbes' 2025 list estimated Daniel Jellinek's assets at about 313 billion forints ($988 million).
What properties has Indotek Group been involved with?
Indotek purchased Hotel Gellert in Budapest in 2019 and sold it to BDPST Group in 2022.

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