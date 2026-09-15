German Rocket Maker Isar Aerospace to Double Launch Capacity by 2028

Isar Aerospace Plans Major Expansion to Meet Rising Space Launch Demand

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Isar Aerospace, a German space startup backed by the NATO Innovation Fund, said on Tuesday it was planning to more than double its launch capacity in 2028 as the rocket maker seeks to meet sky-high demand for access to space.

The planned ramp-up signals strong interest in alternative launch providers as customers seek capacity beyond that available from established players. Governments and companies worldwide are planning satellite deployments, particularly in low Earth orbit, driving demand for more frequent launches and a broader choice of launch sites and orbital destinations.

Key Details of Isar Aerospace's Expansion

Here are some key details.

Capacity Increase and Scheduling

Isar's Chief Commercial Officer, Stella Guillen, told a press conference the company was "a little bit more" than doubling its capacity for 2028, which is all contracted for

"At least four flights is what we're scheduling for next year," Guillen said

Guillen said Isar would need nearly 200 Spectrum-class vehicles in 2028 to meet the level of demand it was currently seeing, without giving a backlog figure

Recent and Upcoming Launches

Isar intends to complete its third flight soon after its successful launch on September 5 from Arctic Norway

Infrastructure and Partnerships

The company is moving into a new combined headquarters and factory capable of about 40 launch vehicles per year

Isar also signed a launch-services agreement with U.S. space firm SEOPS for five dedicated Spectrum launches between 2028 and 2030 from sites in Norway and Canada

Industry Impact and Future Outlook

The expansion of Isar Aerospace’s capacity is expected to further intensify competition in the commercial space launch sector, providing more options for satellite operators and governmental agencies worldwide.

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Matt Scuffham)