Britain upgrades diplomatic relations with Venezuela

Britain Appoints Ambassador to Venezuela, Upgrading Diplomatic Relations

UK Strengthens Diplomatic Ties with Venezuela

Background of the Diplomatic Move

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it would upgrade its diplomatic relations with Venezuela, appointing an ambassador to the country, in a move which it said would strengthen its ability to play a role in supporting a transition to democracy.

Government Statement on International Reengagement

"This decision is part of a broader international reengagement," the government said in a written statement to parliament.

Clarification on UK’s Position

"This approach does not represent any change in the UK’s assessment of recent electoral processes, including those held in 2024, nor does it signify endorsement of any party. The UK’s longstanding position is to recognise States, not governments."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti, writing by Sarah Young; editing by William James)