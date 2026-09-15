Britain Reassures Falklands Businesses After Argentine Sanctions Threat

UK Response to Argentine Sanctions Threat

Background of the Dispute

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday sought to reassure companies doing business in the Falkland Islands after Argentine President Javier Milei threatened sanctions against firms involved in economic activity linked to the British overseas territory.

British Government Guidance

In guidance published on the government website less than two weeks after Milei's threat, Britain said it supported all legitimate economic activity in the islands and backed the Falkland Islanders' right to regulate their economy and develop their natural resources, including hydrocarbons.

Argentine Measures and International Reactions

Argentina's Position

Milei had said he would strengthen measures against companies operating in or connected with the Falkland Islands, stepping up pressure on businesses as Argentina pursues its sovereignty claim.

International Involvement

U.S. Position

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested Washington could reconsider its traditionally neutral position on the Falklands dispute. Since then, Argentina has accelerated efforts to target companies involved in oil drilling activities around the islands.

UK's Legal and Economic Stance

Jurisdiction and Legal Basis

"The UK government's position is that Argentina has no right to exercise jurisdiction over the Falkland Islands or to apply its domestic law within the Islands, nor towards any companies or individuals participating in business in or connected with the Islands," Britain said in the guidance.

It added that it saw no legal basis for courts outside Argentina to enforce measures taken against such businesses.

Economic Impact and Ongoing Support

Britain said previous Argentine measures had been in place for many years but had not prevented the Falkland Islanders from developing a successful economy, and said it would continue to support the islands and make its position clear to Argentina.

Response from Argentina

Argentina's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; Additional reporting by Lucila Sigal in Buenos Aires; Editing by Andrea Ricci )