UK, US, and Netherlands Issue Advisory on Iranian State-Linked Spyware Threat
Joint Cybersecurity Advisory Details Iranian Spyware Activities
Overview of the Advisory
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Britain, the United States and the Netherlands on Tuesday issued a joint cybersecurity advisory detailing spyware they say is used by Iranian state-linked actors to target dissidents, activists and journalists.
Methods Used by Iranian State-Linked Actors
Britain's National Cyber Security Centre said Iranian state-linked cyber actors had used a spyware family known as "CHOSEN BRICK" to steal emails, messages and other sensitive information through "spear-phishing" campaigns on messaging platforms including WhatsApp and Telegram.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)