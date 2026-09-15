GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK, US and Netherlands issue advisory on Iran spyware - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

UK, US and Netherlands issue advisory on Iran spyware

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
cybersecurity International Relations Finance technology

UK, US, and Netherlands Issue Advisory on Iranian State-Linked Spyware Threat

Joint Cybersecurity Advisory Details Iranian Spyware Activities

Overview of the Advisory

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Britain, the United States and the Netherlands on Tuesday issued a joint cybersecurity advisory detailing spyware they say is used by Iranian state-linked actors to target dissidents, activists and journalists.

Methods Used by Iranian State-Linked Actors

Britain's National Cyber Security Centre said Iranian state-linked cyber actors had used a spyware family known as "CHOSEN BRICK" to steal emails, messages and other sensitive information through "spear-phishing" campaigns on messaging platforms including WhatsApp and Telegram.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • The advisory identifies a sophisticated spyware, “CHOSEN BRICK,” deployed by Iranian state‑linked cyber actors targeting dissidents, activists and journalists via messaging platforms WhatsApp and Telegram, leveraging spear‑phishing to steal sensitive information.
  • This joint alert by Britain, the United States and the Netherlands underscores coordinated international response efforts to counter Iran’s growing use of cyber tools for transnational repression.
  • The advisory adds to heightened Western scrutiny of Iran’s cyber operations, in line with recent G7 and NATO condemnations of Iran’s increasing threats and transnational repression campaigns targeting diaspora communities.

Frequently Asked Questions

What countries issued the advisory on Iranian spyware?
Britain, the United States, and the Netherlands issued the joint advisory.
Who are the targets of the Iranian state-linked spyware?
The spyware targets dissidents, activists, and journalists.
What is the name of the spyware family discussed in the advisory?
The spyware family is known as 'CHOSEN BRICK'.
Which messaging platforms were targeted in the spear-phishing campaigns?
The campaigns targeted WhatsApp and Telegram.
Who reported the details of the Iranian cyber actors' campaign?
Britain's National Cyber Security Centre reported the details.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Novo CEO urges staff to embrace more customer-focused culture

Novo CEO urges staff to embrace more customer-focused culture

Image for Exclusive-UniCredit wants Commerzbank CEO and chair to leave, sources say

Exclusive-UniCredit wants Commerzbank CEO and chair to leave, sources say

Image for Some of UK nurse Lucy Letby's baby murders could have been avoided, inquiry finds

Some of UK nurse Lucy Letby's baby murders could have been avoided, inquiry finds

Image for Russian frigate fires flares towards Danish military helicopter

Russian frigate fires flares towards Danish military helicopter

Image for Germany's Merz promises relief plan 'soon' as pump prices hit record

Germany's Merz promises relief plan 'soon' as pump prices hit record

Image for Britain seeks to reassure businesses after Milei's Falklands threat

Britain seeks to reassure businesses after Milei's Falklands threat

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Israeli strikes in Gaza kill two people, including a child, medics say
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill two people, including a child, medics say
Image for Italy and Spain extend border controls again after Ceuta migrant surge
Italy and Spain extend border controls again after Ceuta migrant surge
Image for Embattled Merz seeks party backing ahead of fresh election tests in Germany
Embattled Merz seeks party backing ahead of fresh election tests in Germany
Image for Paris ex-mayor says 'collective failure' led to wave of child abuse
Paris ex-mayor says 'collective failure' led to wave of child abuse
Image for Italian Senate clears Meloni's electoral reform amid opposition resistance
Italian Senate clears Meloni's electoral reform amid opposition resistance
Image for UN rights chief says uncovered remains in Gaza raise concerns of war crimes
UN rights chief says uncovered remains in Gaza raise concerns of war crimes
Image for Explainer-Who is Lucy Letby and why is her case so controversial?
Explainer-Who is Lucy Letby and why is her case so controversial?
Image for Hungary probes former foreign minister over costly private air travel
Hungary probes former foreign minister over costly private air travel
Image for Russia accuses Danish military helicopters of making dangerous manoeuvres near its warships,  RIA reports
Russia accuses Danish military helicopters of making dangerous manoeuvres near its warships,  RIA reports
Image for Trump's envoy meets Lukashenko for new talks on Belarus prisoner releases
Trump's envoy meets Lukashenko for new talks on Belarus prisoner releases
Image for Ukraine launches offensive push in north of Donetsk region, senior commander says
Ukraine launches offensive push in north of Donetsk region, senior commander says
Image for Belarus using justice system to silence Lukashenko critics, say UN experts
Belarus using justice system to silence Lukashenko critics, say UN experts
View All Headlines Posts