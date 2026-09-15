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Finance

French labour strike reduces delivery capacity at Dunkirk LNG terminal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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French Labour Strike Reduces Dunkirk LNG Terminal Delivery, Pressuring EU Gas Supply

Impact of Labour Strike on French Energy Sector and European Gas Supply

Reduction in Dunkirk LNG Terminal Delivery Capacity

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A 24-hour labour strike in France's power sector on Tuesday is expected to reduce delivery capacity at the Dunkirk LNG terminal to 4 gigawatt-hours per day from 0700 GMT on Tuesday, Fluxys data showed.

The terminal normally delivers a minimum of 9.4 GWh per day, Fluxys data showed.

Reasons Behind the Strike

Union Actions and Targeted Companies

Unions called a strike for Tuesday at state-owned nuclear operator EDF, Belgian gas terminal operator Fluxys and French gas terminal operator Elengy to protest a recommendation from the French Court of Auditors to curb employee benefits such as access to cheaper power.

Significance for European Gas Supply

France is one of Europe's largest exporters of gas across the continent and the strike comes as Europe scrambles to refill its gas storage ahead of winter, with Germany and other gas-reliant countries lagging behind European Union storage targets.

Operational Disruptions and Market Impact

Effect on LNG Terminal Operations

The disruption is likely to affect sendout ability only, as no cargoes have been scheduled to arrive at Dunkirk and none were seen redirected to other terminals, LSEG analyst Dzmitry Dauhalevich said.

A spokesperson for Elengy said there were no disruptions at the two Fos terminals or the Montoir terminal.

Electricity Production Impact

The strike took 6.5 gigawatts of electricity offline overnight on Monday, EDF data showed.

Employee Benefits at Stake

Discounted Energy Rates for Workers

Workers and retirees in the French energy sector pay discounted rates for gas and electricity, which their unions view as a core part of their compensation package.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Tom Hogue and Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Labour action stems from unions’ opposition to the French Court of Auditors’ recommendation to phase out discounted energy tariffs for sector workers and retirees, a benefit costing EDF over €700 million in 2024 (in.marketscreener.com).
  • Electricity production was also hit, with 6.5 GW taken offline overnight from seven nuclear reactors plus thermal and hydro units (in.marketscreener.com).
  • Despite the capacity drop at Dunkirk, no LNG cargoes were scheduled or diverted; send‑out was affected only, and other terminals (Fos and Montoir) remained unaffected (extranet.ebb.dlng.fluxys.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much has Dunkirk LNG terminal's delivery capacity been reduced by the strike?
The delivery capacity has been reduced from a minimum of 9.4 GWh per day to 4 GWh per day.
Which companies were affected by the French labour strike?
The strike affected state-owned nuclear operator EDF, Belgian gas terminal operator Fluxys, and French gas terminal operator Elengy.
Why did unions call for a labour strike in France’s energy sector?
Unions called for the strike to protest a recommendation to curb employee benefits such as access to cheaper power.
Did the strike at Dunkirk LNG terminal impact incoming cargoes?
No, no cargoes were scheduled to arrive or were redirected to other terminals during the strike.
How does the strike affect European gas supplies?
The disruption impacts sendout capacity during a period when Europe is working to refill gas storage ahead of winter.

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