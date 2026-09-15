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Oil prices rise as Saudi pipeline outage, fresh attacks raise supply concerns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil prices rise as Saudi pipeline outage, fresh attacks raise supply concerns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Middle East Commodities

Oil Prices Climb as Saudi Pipeline Attack Sparks Global Supply Fears

Market Reaction and Global Supply Concerns

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday as concerns over supply disruptions persisted after attacks on Saudi Arabian energy infrastructure left the kingdom's East-West pipeline offline and cast doubt on efforts to ease shipping risks in the Gulf.

Oil Price Movements

Brent crude futures rose $1.24, or 1.18%, to $106.93 a barrel at 0026 GMT, after climbing 1% previously, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were up $1.29, or 1.24%, at $102.65 a barrel, after gaining 1.3% in the previous session.

Escalating Middle East Tensions

Recent Attacks and Regional Impact

Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen launched fresh attacks on Saudi Arabia on Monday, while Gulf Arab states postponed planned discussions with Iran, fuelling concerns that the Middle East conflict could widen and disrupt global oil supplies.

Details of the Khamis Mushait Attack

The Houthis carried out a missile and drone attack on the Khamis Mushait military airbase in southern Saudi Arabia, hitting aircraft hangars, radar systems, runways and ammunition depots in retaliation for Saudi strikes in Yemen.

Previous Pipeline Attacks

This followed attacks on Friday on Saudi Arabia, which Riyadh blamed on Iranian-backed fighters in Iraq, that disrupted the country's East-West pipeline, which allows oil exports to bypass the blockaded Strait of Hormuz.

Market Analyst Perspective

"Oil traders are treating every fresh attack or infrastructure hit as incremental supply risk, while staying highly sensitive to any sign that the East-West pipeline or Hormuz flows could normalise," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Shipping Disruptions and Supply Risks

Strait of Hormuz Traffic Decline

Commodity vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz dropped to fewer than 10 transits a day over the weekend, from a 10-day average of 14, raising concerns over a route that typically carried about one-fifth of global oil supplies before the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28.

Potential Impact on Global Oil Supply

Saudi Arabia could begin to exhaust oil available for export within days unless it restores operations on the East-West pipeline, potentially removing as much as 4% of global oil supply from the market, according to Saudi buyers and traders.

The world's biggest exporter has used the pipeline to reroute around 4 million barrels per day — around 4% of global supply — to the port of Yanbu on the Red Sea.

"The big question for traders right now is the duration of the East-West outage. Any prolonged disruption and the associated supply loss could easily push prices to the next level higher," Waterer added.

International Reactions

Separately, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Kyiv was ready to support a U.S. proposal for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire on energy sites only if Washington could ensure Moscow was genuinely ready to end its war on Ukraine.

(Reporting by Pranav Mathur in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude rose 1.18% to $106.93/bbl and WTI gained 1.24% to $102.65/bbl amid fresh attacks and pipeline outage.
  • Saudi’s East–West pipeline outage could remove up to 4% of global oil supply and may take weeks to repair, amplifying supply risk.
  • Commodity vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz remain in single digits—well below the 10‑day average of about 14—highlighting sustained shipping disruptions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices increase on Tuesday?
Oil prices rose due to supply disruption fears after attacks on Saudi Arabian energy infrastructure left the East-West pipeline offline.
What impact did attacks on Saudi Arabia have on global oil supply?
The attacks disrupted the East-West pipeline, potentially removing up to 4% of global oil supply from the market if not restored promptly.
Who was responsible for the attacks on Saudi infrastructure?
Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi assets in retaliation for Saudi strikes in Yemen.
How did the Strait of Hormuz factor into supply concerns?
Vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz declined, increasing concerns over a major oil shipping route and contributing to price volatility.
What could happen if the East-West pipeline outage continues?
A prolonged outage could further reduce global supply and push oil prices even higher according to market analysts and traders.

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