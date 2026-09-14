GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Analysis-Winter is coming: airBaltic debt woes herald tough season ahead for smaller airlines - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Analysis-Winter is coming: airBaltic debt woes herald tough season ahead for smaller airlines

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Winter of Uncertainty: airBaltic Debt Crisis and Challenges for Small Airlines

Impact of Geopolitical Turmoil on the Aviation Sector

By Joanna Plucinska and Gianluca Lo Nostro

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - After Latvian airline airBaltic filed Chapter 11 proceedings on Monday, the aviation sector is bracing for a tough winter as the Iran war continues to push up jet fuel costs.

The U.S. war with Iran has sparked the worst airline crisis in terms of costs since the COVID-19 pandemic, and airBaltic became the first European carrier during the conflict to file for bankruptcy, while U.S. peer Spirit collapsed in May after seeking protection before the war.

Airlines operate with relatively thin margins compared to other sectors, leaving them more exposed to geopolitical turmoil, particularly in winter when they burn through cash they earned in the busy summer season as bookings and travel slow.

Sacrificing Returns: The Plight of Smaller Carriers

Smaller carriers are particularly vulnerable to further earnings pressure, with the price of jet fuel set to stay high as long as the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked.

"Smaller, niche players are (most) at risk," aviation analyst John Strickland said.

Budget Airlines Under Pressure

Bigger budget airlines that depend on offering cheap fares are also being hit hard by a doubling of fuel prices since the war began in late February, although they also have individual strengths.

Wizz Air's operating losses deepened in the first quarter, it reported last month, saying it expects revenue per seat to keep falling in the current quarter after it cut fares to attract passengers. They reached a record 8.7 million in August.

"Supported by strong liquidity, a disciplined hedging programme and one of Europe’s youngest and most efficient fleets, Wizz Air continues to invest, grow and serve more customers than ever,” the airline said in a statement to Reuters on Monday.

James Halstead, managing partner at Aviation Strategy, said that Wizz Air is in a better position than state-owned airlines thanks to its stock market listing.

"They are growing strongly, which means they are sacrificing returns now for future stability. They have a very good brand and operating model and they do have support," he said.

Struggles of Regional Airlines

Elsewhere, Southeast Asian budget carrier AirAsia is seeking to raise fresh capital after consistent losses and an aggressive restructuring, while Canada's Air Transat has struggled with spiralling jet fuel costs.

AirAsia said it saw no problems with its business sustainability and was seeing strong underlying demand.

"AirAsia remains focused on maintaining business continuity and stable operations across all its markets and we continue to see strong underlying demand across our network," AirAsia said in a statement. "We are also working closely with our stakeholders to manage our financial and operational requirements."

Air Transat did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

More Routes for Bigger Players

A tough market could see some smaller national airlines cede routes to larger, deeper-pocketed rivals, executives and investors said. They could also face challenges from budget airlines such as Ryanair and Wizz Air that have taken over smaller secondary airports and worked to take plum slots and routes across central Europe in a push for growth - offering consumers better price options, analysts say.

Route Takeovers and Market Consolidation

In August, Wizz Air CEO Jozsef Varadi told reporters that the carrier was keen to take over routes from Romania's state-backed carrier TAROM.

TAROM did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The tougher market conditions could accelerate a long-standing move in Europe towards consolidation, pushing some smaller carriers into bigger groups like British Airways-owner IAG, Lufthansa and Air France-KLM.

Potential Mergers and Strategic Investments

Norse Atlantic, which is still reporting quarterly losses, in July started a process for a sale or merger. It did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Poland's state-owned carrier LOT has been a suspected consolidation target for years. LOT did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

AirBaltic has said it is looking for another strategic investor, but none has publicly expressed interest to date.

Lufthansa owns a 10% stake in airBaltic but has said it doesn't plan to increase its stake. It declined to comment on what its next steps could be given airBaltic's Chapter 11 proceedings.

Prospects for airBaltic's Recovery

Still, analysts said Chapter 11 proceedings could give airBaltic the chance to recover and survive, unlike Spirit.

"This gives them a protective framework to put their house in order," said Strickland, pointing to Scandinavian rival SAS as a successful example of a turnaround.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • On September 14 2026, airBaltic filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York, aiming to restructure its debt while continuing operations uninterrupted, backed by €350 million in debtor‑in‑possession financing from lenders such as Barclays, Morgan Stanley and Oaktree (wsau.com).
  • The U.S.–Iran conflict has more than doubled jet fuel prices—Europeans saw sharp increases following disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz—placing immense pressure on airlines with thin margins, especially during the slower winter season (teneo.com).
  • Spirit Airlines, the first major U.S. carrier to collapse amid the crisis in May 2026, succumbed after fuel costs soared from projected $2.24 to over $4.5 per gallon, exposing vulnerabilities of smaller low‑cost carriers in geopolitical turmoil (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did airBaltic file for bankruptcy?
airBaltic filed for bankruptcy due to rising jet fuel costs and thin margins, which worsened with the ongoing Iran war.
How are smaller airlines affected by rising fuel prices?
Smaller airlines are more vulnerable to fuel price hikes as they have fewer cash reserves and less ability to hedge against market volatility.
What strategies are larger budget airlines like Wizz Air using to cope?
Larger budget airlines are relying on strong liquidity, hedging programs, brand strength, and fleet efficiency to endure the crisis.
Could smaller airlines lose routes to bigger competitors?
Yes, tougher market conditions may force smaller airlines to cede profitable routes to larger, well-capitalized carriers.
Is airline industry consolidation likely to accelerate?
Yes, the challenging environment could lead to more mergers, acquisitions, and the absorption of smaller carriers by bigger groups.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Carney says Canada seeks "unique alliance" but not membership with the European Union

Carney says Canada seeks "unique alliance" but not membership with the European Union

Image for Houthis attack Saudi Arabia as Gulf-Iran talks are postponed

Houthis attack Saudi Arabia as Gulf-Iran talks are postponed

Image for Spanish beauty group Puig buys remaining ISDIN stake in €1.20 billion deal

Spanish beauty group Puig buys remaining ISDIN stake in €1.20 billion deal

Image for Comcast, Paramount Skydance mull shutting European streaming venture SkyShowtime

Comcast, Paramount Skydance mull shutting European streaming venture SkyShowtime

Image for EU envoys extend Russia sanctions by seven days to debate six-month renewal, EU presidency says

EU envoys extend Russia sanctions by seven days to debate six-month renewal, EU presidency says

Image for Anthropic targets financial advisers with new Claude tool

Anthropic targets financial advisers with new Claude tool

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Wizz Air CEO says it has no interest in airBaltic, other carriers at risk
Wizz Air CEO says it has no interest in airBaltic, other carriers at risk
Image for German finance minister lays out demands to UniCredit CEO on possible Commerzbank takeover
German finance minister lays out demands to UniCredit CEO on possible Commerzbank takeover
Image for Exclusive-Vista Equity exploring strategic options for financial software provider Finastra, sources say
Exclusive-Vista Equity exploring strategic options for financial software provider Finastra, sources say
Image for Oil prices climb over 2% after strikes on Saudi pipeline and ships in Middle East
Oil prices climb over 2% after strikes on Saudi pipeline and ships in Middle East
Image for TotalEnergies, Iraq have agreed to start talks on energy projects, Iraq, France say
TotalEnergies, Iraq have agreed to start talks on energy projects, Iraq, France say
Image for Defensive stocks lift FTSE 100 at start of pivotal week for central banks
Defensive stocks lift FTSE 100 at start of pivotal week for central banks
Image for Portugal says Israel undermining Palestinian state through settlement expansion
Portugal says Israel undermining Palestinian state through settlement expansion
Image for UK government seeks to acquire insolvent specialist steelmaker
UK government seeks to acquire insolvent specialist steelmaker
Image for Greece's Aegean Airlines H1 swings to loss as fuel costs, Middle East weigh
Greece's Aegean Airlines H1 swings to loss as fuel costs, Middle East weigh
Image for World shares slide as oil prices jump and bond yields climb
World shares slide as oil prices jump and bond yields climb
Image for Europe facing unprecedented risk of being cut off from AI, Lagarde warns
Europe facing unprecedented risk of being cut off from AI, Lagarde warns
Image for Exclusive-Kimberly-Clark prepares asset sales to win EU nod for Kenvue deal, sources say
Exclusive-Kimberly-Clark prepares asset sales to win EU nod for Kenvue deal, sources say
View All Finance Posts