L'Oreal Surpasses LVMH to Become France's Most Valuable Listed Company

By Gianluca Lo Nostro and Tassilo Hummel

L'Oreal Overtakes LVMH Amid Shifting Consumer Trends

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Cosmetics group L'Oreal became France's most valuable listed company on Tuesday, surpassing Louis Vuitton owner LVMH as high-end luxury companies remain under ⁠pressure after years of slowing sales and lacklustre earnings.

Market Milestone: A Non-Luxury Company Takes the Lead

It is the first time since 2017 that a non-luxury company has claimed the top spot on the Paris bourse at the end of a trading day.

The Lipstick Effect and Changing Consumer Behavior

Berenberg analyst Nick Anderson pointed to the lipstick effect: When the economic mood is bleak, it becomes easier to sell small treats rather than high-end handbags, shoes and dresses.

“People simply can't afford to buy these expensive luxury items and instead are indulging in small luxuries like the proverbial lipstick to make themselves feel better.”

L'Oreal and LVMH Market Capitalisation

L'Oreal's market capitalisation reached around €203 billion ($234 billion) late on Tuesday, according to LSEG data, with LVMH at €201 billion.

Industry Challenges and Shifting Fortunes

Prolonged Slump in the Luxury Sector

PROLONGED SLUMP

Hit by a prolonged economic slump in China and the war in the Middle East, the global luxury industry has been contracting over the last three years. According to consultancy Bain, around 60 million consumers have turned their backs on luxury goods as persistent price hikes have pushed high-end fashion brands out of reach for many buyers.

Comparative Stock Performance

Shares in L'Oreal, which also produces high-end cosmetics for fashion labels like Armani and Yves Saint Laurent, are up 5% this year, compared with a year-to-date loss of 35% for LVMH.

LVMH's Decline Among European Giants

LVMH, controlled by the family of CEO Bernard Arnault, became Europe's most valuable company amid a pandemic-era spending boom in 2021, but today is dwarfed by chipmaker ASML — now worth three times as much — and Swiss pharmaceutical giants Roche and Novartis. Its shares were down 2.3% on Tuesday.

Based on current stock market data, LVMH on Tuesday also lost its place among Europe's 10 largest companies by market capitalisation.

Impact on Personal Fortunes

Arnault, meanwhile, has lost his title as Europe's wealthiest person to Zara founder Amancio Ortega, according to Forbes' real-time billionaire ranking.

Structural Challenges Facing LVMH

Apart from a resilient but small group of ultra-rich shoppers, LVMH is suffering from a structural lack of demand, Anderson said, pointing to the economic downturn in China, once the industry's growth engine, and other factors.

“We're scared about tax rises everywhere across Europe. You've got inflation worries, you've got AI job worries. There's just something everywhere," Anderson said.

Future Outlook for L'Oreal and LVMH

"I don't see luxury trends significantly improving," DWS equity portfolio manager Stefan Bauknecht said, adding that L'Oreal's new lead could well be here to stay.

Additional Information

​LVMH and L'Oreal have been approached for comment.

($1 = 0.8663 euros)

(reporting by Piotr Lipinski. Editing by Tassilo Hummel and Mark Potter)