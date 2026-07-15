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Portugal says strategy, not just price, will decide TAP stake buyer - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Portugal says strategy, not just price, will decide TAP stake buyer

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Portugal Weighs TAP Stake Sale on Strategy, Not Just Bid Price

Strategic Considerations in TAP Privatisation

By Sergio Goncalves

Overview of the TAP Stake Sale Process

LISBON, July 15 (Reuters) - Portugal's choice of a buyer of a minority stake in flag carrier TAP is a strategic decision that will depend on more than the bid price, the country's infrastructure minister said on Wednesday, as Air France-KLM and Lufthansa prepare to make binding offers.

Portugal relaunched TAP's long-delayed privatisation in July, aiming to sell a 44.9% stake to a strategic airline partner to strengthen its global reach and competitiveness, while reserving 5% for employees.

Bidding Process and Criteria

The government has asked Lufthansa and Air France-KLM to submit binding bids by July 29 after the two airlines emerged as the sole contenders, with initial offers it deemed "largely equivalent and very ambitious" across strategic, industrial and financial criteria.

Infrastructure Minister Miguel Pinto Luz said that a proposal of that nature was inherently complex and involved numerous factors. 

Key Factors Beyond Price

He did not elaborate on the factors but the government has said bidders must commit to strengthening TAP's operations and route network not only at its Lisbon hub but also across Portugal's nine other airports, including Porto, Faro in the Algarve, and the archipelagos of the Azores and Madeira.

"This is a strategic decision that should not be reduced to price alone and therefore requires careful consideration and discretion," Pinto Luz told a parliamentary committee.

TAP's Strategic Value

TAP's main attraction is its prime and lucrative slots connecting its Lisbon hub with Brazil, Portuguese-speaking African countries, and the United States.

Next Steps in the Privatisation Process

After receiving binding bids, state holding company Parpublica has 30 days to submit a final report assessing their merits to the government, which can then either choose a winner or open negotiations with one or both bidders for improved final offers.

The government is expected to decide on a winner later this year.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Privatisation aims to enhance TAP’s connectivity and competitiveness across all Portuguese airports, not only Lisbon.
  • Strategic alignment and industrial plans are as important as price in choosing the buyer, says Infrastructure Minister Miguel Pinto Luz.
  • Binding bids are expected by July 29; Parpública will issue a report, with a final decision anticipated later this summer.

Frequently Asked Questions

What stake in TAP is Portugal planning to sell?
Portugal is planning to sell a 44.9% stake in TAP to a strategic airline partner, reserving 5% for employees.
Who are the main bidders for TAP's privatisation?
The main bidders are Air France-KLM and Lufthansa, who have been asked to submit binding offers.
What factors will decide the winning bid for TAP?
The decision will depend on strategic, industrial, and financial criteria, not just the bid price.
Why is TAP's Lisbon hub valuable to bidders?
TAP's Lisbon hub offers lucrative slots that connect to Brazil, Portuguese-speaking African countries, and the United States.
When will Portugal decide on the TAP stake buyer?
The government is expected to select a winner later this year after reviewing the final bids and recommendations.

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