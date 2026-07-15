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Apple chasing AI chip company deals, The Information reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Apple chasing AI chip company deals, The Information reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Finance technology Mergers & Acquisitions

Apple Pursues AI Chip Company Acquisitions to Enhance Server Processing

Apple's Strategic Moves in AI Server Chip Development

July 15 (Reuters) - Apple is looking to buy chip companies to bolster its efforts to make server processors for running AI, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Acquisition Discussions and Industry Outreach

Here are some details:

Approaching Chip Startups

• The iPhone maker has approached chip startups to gauge their interest in a buyout and has spoken with bankers about possible deals, the report said.

Challenges with In-House AI Servers

• Apple's interest comes as it faces challenges with the performance of its in-house AI servers, which currently run on internally designed M2 Ultra chips, according to The Information.

Delays in "Baltra" AI Server Chip

• It had originally planned to ship a future version of its AI server chip, known internally as "Baltra", this year, but the project has been pushed back, people familiar with the matter told The Information.

• Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Exploring Alternative AI Models and Partnerships

Testing Google's Gemini Models

• Earlier this year, Apple tried running Google's Gemini models on its internal servers as part of a Siri overhaul, but the Mac-based chips could not handle the large model, forcing the company to run parts of the revamped assistant on Nvidia chips in Google's cloud infrastructure, the report said.

Past Acquisition Activity and Financial Position

• Apple has historically avoided large acquisitions, last making a deal in January for Q.ai, an Israeli company working on AI technology for audio.

• The company had $45.57 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of March 28, the end of its second quarter.

Recent Chip Supply Deal with Broadcom

• Last week, Apple said it plans to spend over $30 billion under a multi-year chip supply deal with Broadcom, bolstering its domestic sourcing.

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Key Takeaways

  • Apple has approached chip startups and bankers about potential acquisitions to enhance AI server development.
  • The company’s internally‑developed AI server chip project, Baltra, has been delayed, prompting reliance on existing M2 Ultra infrastructure and Nvidia in Google’s cloud.
  • Apple holds over $45 billion in cash as of March 28 and is increasing domestic chip investment, including a $30 billion deal with Broadcom.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Apple looking to acquire AI chip companies?
Apple is seeking to purchase AI chip companies to enhance its server processors for running artificial intelligence, aiming to address performance challenges with its current in-house chips.
What challenges is Apple facing with its AI servers?
Apple's in-house AI servers, powered by M2 Ultra chips, are experiencing performance limitations, prompting the company to consider other technology and acquisition options.
What steps has Apple taken towards improving AI server chips?
Apple has approached chip startups for potential buyouts, consulted bankers about deals, and tested using Google’s Gemini models on its servers, ultimately having to rely on Nvidia chips in Google's cloud.
Has Apple made recent acquisitions in AI?
Yes, Apple recently acquired Q.ai, an Israeli AI technology company focused on audio, and continues to explore additional chip firm acquisitions.
How much is Apple planning to invest in chip supply?
Apple plans to spend over $30 billion in a multi-year chip supply deal with Broadcom, emphasizing domestic sourcing and expanding its chip capabilities.

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