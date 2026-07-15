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Finance

France faces debt surge unless spending curbed, report says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Finance Economy Government Spending Public Debt

Report Warns France Faces Major Public Debt Surge Without Swift Budget Action

France's Public Finances at Risk: Key Findings and Projections

Independent Report Highlights Urgent Fiscal Challenges

PARIS, July 15 (Reuters) - France faces a sharp deterioration in its public finances over the rest of the decade unless policymakers act quickly to curb spending, an independent report commissioned by the government said on Wednesday.

Deficit and Debt Projections

The report, prepared by economists Xavier Jaravel, Xavier Ragot, Jean-Luc Tavernier and Natacha Valla, projected that France's budget deficit would widen from 5.0% of gross domestic product in 2026 to nearly 7% by 2030 if no corrective action is taken. Public debt would rise from 118% of GDP in 2026 to more than 130% by the end of the decade.

Political Context and Upcoming Debates

Commissioned in May by Finance Minister Roland Lescure, the report is intended to frame what is expected to be a contentious debate over public finances when parliament begins examining the 2027 budget from October, ahead of next year's presidential election, which polls suggest far right veteran Marine Le Pen could win.

Debt Burden and Economic Implications

Rising Debt-Servicing Costs

It comes amid growing concern that France's €3.5 trillion ($4.0 trillion) public debt burden could balloon as government borrowing costs outpace economic growth.

The report warned debt-servicing costs would become an increasingly heavy burden as bonds issued during years of ultra-low interest rates are refinanced at higher rates. Annual interest payments are projected to rise to €124 billion by 2030 from €78 billion this year.

Required Budgetary Adjustments

To stabilise the debt-to-GDP ratio during the next five-year presidential term, France would need cumulative budget tightening worth €126 billion by 2032, the report estimated.

Delaying action until after the 2027 election would require ever larger adjustments later and could undermine investor confidence, it said.

Recommended Policy Responses

Targeted Reforms Over Broad Cuts

Rather than broad spending cuts, the economists called for targeted structural reforms and urged policymakers to reconsider the automatic inflation indexation of some welfare benefits and pensions.

About the Authors

Jaravel heads the national economics council, Ragot is president of the OFCE think tank, Tavernier is a former head of the INSEE statistics agency and Valla is dean of the management school at Paris' Sciences Po university.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8747 euros)

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Without corrective measures, France’s deficit is projected to rise to ~7% of GDP by 2030, with public debt surpassing 130% of GDP.
  • By 2030, annual interest payments are expected to climb to €124 billion, up from €78 billion in 2026.
  • OECD projections align: public debt may hit 127% of GDP in 2030 and balloon to 203% by 2050 if unaddressed.
  • To stabilize debt during the next presidential term, cumulative tightening of €126 billion by 2032 is required.
  • The expert panel recommends targeted structural reforms, including reconsidering automatic inflation indexing of benefits and pensions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the new report say about France's public debt?
The report predicts France’s public debt could rise from 118% of GDP in 2026 to over 130% by 2030 if spending is not curbed.
How much is France's annual interest payment on debt projected to increase?
Annual interest payments are projected to rise to €124 billion by 2030 from €78 billion in 2024.
What budget tightening is required to stabilize France's debt-to-GDP ratio?
The report estimates France needs cumulative budget tightening worth €126 billion by 2032.
Who prepared the report on France's finances?
Economists Xavier Jaravel, Xavier Ragot, Jean-Luc Tavernier, and Natacha Valla prepared the report.
What reforms does the report recommend instead of broad spending cuts?
The report recommends targeted structural reforms, including re-evaluating inflation indexation of some welfare benefits and pensions.

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