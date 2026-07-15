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Kering appoints LVMH Fragrance chief as new Bottega Veneta CEO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kering appoints LVMH Fragrance chief as new Bottega Veneta CEO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Kering appoints LVMH Fragrance chief Spitzer as new Bottega Veneta CEO

Romain Spitzer Takes the Helm at Bottega Veneta

July 15 (Reuters) - French luxury group Kering has appointed Romain Spitzer as the new CEO of Bottega Veneta, it said on Wednesday.

Spitzer, currently president and CEO of Fragrance Group LVMH Beauty, will join the Italian fashion brand from September 1, the company said in a statement.

Leadership Transition

  • Bottega Veneta had been without a CEO since March 31.
  • The previous CEO, Bartolomeo Rongone, left the label earlier this year to lead Italy's Moncler.

About Romain Spitzer

  • Spitzer is a fragrance industry veteran.
  • His career includes stints at Jean Paul Gaultier, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior and LVMH.
  • He was promoted in October 2025 to lead the Fragrance business at LVMH Beauty.
Kering's Strategic Vision
  • Kering said Spitzer will focus on enhancing Bottega Veneta's desirability, deepening connections with clients worldwide and driving retail excellence across markets.
Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Romain Spitzer transitions from leading LVMH Beauty’s Fragrance Group—where he oversaw brands like Givenchy and Kenzo—to head Bottega Veneta beginning September 1, 2026 (fr.linkedin.com).
  • His appointment follows Bartolomeo “Leo” Rongone’s departure earlier in 2026, reflecting Kering’s ongoing leadership evolution across its Houses (kering.com).
  • Spitzer brings deep luxury beauty and innovation experience to Bottega Veneta, potentially reinforcing the brand’s artisanal heritage with fresh fragrance-led entrepreneurial insight.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has Kering appointed as the new CEO of Bottega Veneta?
Kering has appointed Romain Spitzer as the new CEO of Bottega Veneta.
What is Romain Spitzer's current position?
Romain Spitzer is currently the president and CEO of Fragrance Group LVMH Beauty.
When will Romain Spitzer join Bottega Veneta?
Romain Spitzer will join Bottega Veneta as CEO starting September 1.
Which company owns Bottega Veneta?
Bottega Veneta is owned by French luxury group Kering.

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