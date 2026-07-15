Kering appoints LVMH Fragrance chief Spitzer as new Bottega Veneta CEO
Romain Spitzer Takes the Helm at Bottega Veneta
July 15 (Reuters) - French luxury group Kering has appointed Romain Spitzer as the new CEO of Bottega Veneta, it said on Wednesday.
Spitzer, currently president and CEO of Fragrance Group LVMH Beauty, will join the Italian fashion brand from September 1, the company said in a statement.
Leadership Transition
- Bottega Veneta had been without a CEO since March 31.
- The previous CEO, Bartolomeo Rongone, left the label earlier this year to lead Italy's Moncler.
About Romain Spitzer
- Spitzer is a fragrance industry veteran.
- His career includes stints at Jean Paul Gaultier, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior and LVMH.
- He was promoted in October 2025 to lead the Fragrance business at LVMH Beauty.
Kering's Strategic Vision
- Kering said Spitzer will focus on enhancing Bottega Veneta's desirability, deepening connections with clients worldwide and driving retail excellence across markets.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Jan Harvey)