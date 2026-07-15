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Exclusive-Latvia's airBaltic seeks new financing from bondholders as debt woes worsen - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Latvia's airBaltic seeks new financing from bondholders as debt woes worsen

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Latvia's airBaltic Seeks Bondholder Financing as Debt Risks Mount

airBaltic's Financial Challenges and Search for Interim Funding

By Alessandro Parodi

July 15 (Reuters) - Latvia's airBaltic will seek short-term financing from bondholders at an August 3 meeting, according to a company notice seen by Reuters, as the state-backed airline races to stabilise its finances and avert the risk of default.

Interim Financing Plans

The carrier, backed by Germany's Lufthansa, is seeking "interim financing" while it reviews its capital structure, the previously unreported notice sent to bondholders shows.

"In order to ensure that the Group has a stable platform while this process is undertaken, the Issuer intends to seek interim financing to ensure it has sufficient liquidity going forward while it conducts the Review," the notice read.

"Each Bondholder shall have the opportunity to participate in the Interim Financing."

The notice did not specify how much funding the airline intends to raise. AirBaltic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Structural Issues and Investor Concerns

AirBaltic's financial strains highlight how rising costs since the start of the Iran war in late February have exposed structural issues at some airlines, fuelling investor concerns about their ability to meet debt obligations.

Fleet Expansion and Delays

The carrier, which operates a fleet of 55 Airbus A220-300 aircraft and aims to almost double that number by 2030, has repeatedly postponed plans for a stock market listing because of engine delivery delays that have grounded many of its planes.

Bond Yield Increases

The yield on AirBaltic's €380 million 2029 bond has risen sharply since March, LSEG data shows, reflecting higher perceived risk.

Default Risks and Ratings

Outstanding Government Loan

The airline has yet to repay a €30 million ($34 million) short-term loan from the Latvian government due in August and failed in June to replenish a reserve account required under its 2029 senior secured notes, Fitch Ratings said last week.

Fitch Ratings and Recovery Prospects

Fitch has placed airBaltic's long-term issuer default rating of "CCC-" on Rating Watch Negative. It said the bond carries a recovery rating of "RR4", indicating investors could recover 31% to 50% of principal in the event of a default.

Potential for Default or Restructuring

"We believe the company faces a high likelihood of a payment default or a form of debt restructuring during the year, in the absence of additional funding from existing shareholders or an external investor," Fitch said.

Government Stance and Future Strategy

Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs told journalists last week that the government could not continue to support airBaltic unless the company presented a clear strategy for its future.

Need for Strategic Investor

"There needs to be a strategic commercial investor who also takes an active stake in the company," Kulbergs said.

($1 = 0.8759 euros)

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi in Gdansk; Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris, Joanna Plucinska in London and Janis Laizans in Tallin. Editing by Adam Jourdan and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • airBaltic to convene bondholder meeting on August 3 to request short‑term funding, unspecified amount
  • Jet fuel price spikes from the Iran war have slashed airline profitability globally, pressuring margin‑thin carriers like airBaltic
  • Rating agency Fitch has placed airBaltic’s CCC‑ rating on Watch Negative; the airline also missed replenishing a reserve and faces a looming €30 million loan repayment due in August

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is airBaltic seeking new financing from bondholders?
airBaltic seeks interim financing from bondholders to stabilize its finances and ensure sufficient liquidity as it reviews its capital structure.
What is the main risk facing airBaltic currently?
The main risk is a potential payment default or debt restructuring due to rising costs, unresolved loans, and failure to replenish required reserves.
How much bond debt does airBaltic have?
AirBaltic has a €380 million senior secured bond due in 2029.
Has airBaltic received government support recently?
A €30 million short-term loan from the Latvian government is due in August, but further support depends on airBaltic presenting a clear future strategy.
What actions are being suggested by the Latvian government?
The government has stated that a strategic commercial investor is needed to take an active stake in airBaltic’s future.

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