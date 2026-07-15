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UK's PM-in-waiting Burnham to name Mahmood as finance minister, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's PM-in-waiting Burnham to name Mahmood as finance minister, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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UK's incoming prime minister Burnham to name Mahmood as finance minister, FT reports

Key Developments in UK Political and Financial Leadership

Burnham's Expected Appointment of Mahmood

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Andy Burnham is set to name interior minister Shabana Mahmood as his finance minister when he becomes Britain's prime minister next week, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing three people briefed on his thinking.

Market Reaction to Mahmood's Prospective Appointment

Sterling had rallied earlier on Wednesday to a one-year high against the euro on speculation that Mahmood, rather than the more left-wing energy minister, Ed Miliband, would succeed Rachel Reeves when Keir Starmer steps down as prime minister on Monday.

Official Responses to the Report

A spokesperson for Mahmood declined to comment on the report, while there was no immediate response from Burnham's team.

The FT said a spokesperson for Burnham had declined to comment on possible ministerial appointments before they are formally announced on Monday.

Profiles and Policy Positions

Mahmood's Experience and Stance

Mahmood has little economic policy experience and has taken a tough line on immigration, but she is further to the right in the governing Labour Party than Miliband, whose promotion of net-zero emissions policies has been unpopular with some businesses.

Burnham's Fiscal Approach

Assessment of National Finances

Separately, Burnham said in an interview that he would take his time to assess the nation's finances but would not be afraid to take difficult decisions, even if that meant raising more money from taxpayers.

Potential Taxation Decisions

"We are going to have to work quite hard to make sure we can pay our way and, at some point, that might be having to ask for a little more — but those decisions are not for now, they're for another day," he said in the interview with broadcaster Gary Lineker, which was published on YouTube.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by David Milliken and Alistair Smout; editing by Sam Tabahriti and Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Shabana Mahmood, currently Home Secretary since September 2025, is strongly tipped to become Chancellor by incoming PM Andy Burnham, according to FT sources (cited by Reuters). (reddit.com)
  • Labour insiders report infighting over the chancellorship, with Ed Miliband expected to be considered but increasingly unlikely to secure the role, potentially moving to Foreign Secretary instead. (japantimes.co.jp)
  • Rachel Reeves, the current finance minister, is expected to be reassigned or exit the Treasury, while Burnham has pledged to stick to existing fiscal rules, aiming to maintain economic credibility. (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is set to become the UK's new finance minister?
Shabana Mahmood is expected to be named finance minister by Andy Burnham.
When is Andy Burnham expected to become Prime Minister?
Andy Burnham is expected to become Prime Minister next week.
Which publication reported Burnham's cabinet appointment plans?
The Financial Times reported Burnham's plans to appoint Mahmood.
What position does Shabana Mahmood currently hold?
Shabana Mahmood is currently serving as the interior minister.

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