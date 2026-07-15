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EU accepts action plan by Elon Musk's X to become more transparent - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU accepts action plan by Elon Musk's X to become more transparent

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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EU Accepts Elon Musk's X Action Plan for Greater Transparency under DSA

EU Approves X's Compliance Measures with Digital Services Act

Background on EU's Actions Against X

BRUSSELS, July 15 (Reuters) - The European Union, which fined Elon Musk's social media network X €120 million ($137.2 million) last year, said on Wednesday it had accepted an action plan by X to comply with transparency rules under the EU's Digital Services Act.

Details of the Accepted Action Plan

"The European Commission has accepted X's action plan to comply with transparency obligations and researchers' access to data under the Digital Services Act," it said in a statement.

Impact on Transparency and Research

"The approved measures represent an important step in enabling researchers, civil society and the public in general to gain more transparency into X's systems, in particular to monitor X's systemic risks and to assess the platform's broader impact on its users and European society as a whole," it added.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8745 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • The European Commission accepted X’s action plan addressing transparency obligations under the DSA, marking progress after last year’s €120 million fine. (digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu)
  • The 2025 fine targeted X’s deceptive ‘blue checkmark’, opaque ad repository and limited researcher data access. (digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu)
  • The DSA’s harmonised transparency framework, effective July 1 2025, mandates standardised reporting by very large platforms like X — the first harmonised reports were published in February 2026. (digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What action by Elon Musk's X did the EU approve?
The EU approved X's action plan to comply with transparency obligations and data access under the Digital Services Act.
Why did the European Commission accept X's action plan?
The Commission accepted the plan as it enables more transparency into X's systems, allowing researchers and the public to monitor systemic risks.
What does the Digital Services Act require from platforms like X?
The Act requires transparency rules compliance and improved access to platform data for researchers and civil society.
How much was X fined by the EU last year?
X was fined €120 million ($137.2 million) by the EU last year for previous non-compliance issues.

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