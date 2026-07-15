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BP to sell stakes in over 10 firms in ventures portfolio - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BP to sell stakes in over 10 firms in ventures portfolio

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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BP proposes to close venturing arm, sell stakes in portfolio

BP's Strategic Portfolio Shift and Divestment Plans

By Stephanie Kelly

BP's Agreement with Verdane

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - BP is proposing to close its venturing arm and has reached an agreement to sell minority interests in more than 10 companies in the portfolio to investment firm Verdane, it said on Wednesday.

Leadership Perspective and Financial Discipline

CEO Meg O'Neill, who started in the top job in April, said earlier this month that BP needs to prioritise financial discipline by simplifying its portfolio, cutting costs and tightening capital spending, as the company refocuses on its core oil and gas investments.

Changes to BP Ventures Team

"We are proposing to evolve how we manage our interest in the small number of investments we will retain, and to close the bp Ventures team, subject to consultation and in line with local legal and regulatory requirements," a BP spokesperson said in an email to Reuters. 

Details of the Sale and Retained Investments

As part of the agreement with Verdane, BP will retain interests in a small number of investments, the company said in a news release. It did not disclose the price of the sale. 

Timeline for Divestment Completion

The divestment is expected to complete by the second quarter of 2027.

Background on BP Ventures and Portfolio

History and Portfolio Composition

The British major's venturing arm BP Ventures, which began in 2007, had 27 companies in its portfolio, its website showed ahead of the announcement. These included projects related to artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and hydrogen. 

Previous Strategy and Renewables

BP had an ill-fated foray into renewables before announcing a strategy reset last year. 

Divestment Plan and Financial Goals

The company is embarking on a $20 billion divestment plan aimed at cutting debt and boosting returns. 

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • BP is divesting minority interests in more than 10 ventures to Verdane, retaining only a small number of investments.
  • The move follows BP’s ongoing strategy to simplify its portfolio and devote resources to core operations and debt reduction.
  • This action is part of broader managerial changes under CEO Meg O’Neill, including reorganizing BP into upstream and downstream units, consistent with recent strategic shifts.

Frequently Asked Questions

What has BP announced regarding its ventures portfolio?
BP has announced an agreement to divest minority interests in more than 10 companies within its ventures portfolio.
Who is BP selling its minority interests to?
BP is selling its minority interests to Verdane.
Will BP retain any investments after the deal?
Yes, BP will retain interests in a small number of investments.
Who reported the BP divestment news?
The news was reported by Stephanie Kelly.

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