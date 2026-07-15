GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Fourth sanctioned LNG tanker, Christophe De Margerie, at Russia's Arctic LNG 2 plant - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image showcases the Christophe De Margerie tanker docking at Russia's Arctic LNG 2, highlighting ongoing LNG export challenges amidst U.S. sanctions.
Finance

Bridgepoint to buy majority stake in GBA at over €1 billion valuation, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Bridgepoint Acquires Majority Stake in GBA Group for Over €1 Billion

Overview of the Bridgepoint-GBA Group Acquisition

Deal Details and Valuation

BERLIN, July 15 (Reuters) - Bridgepoint has agreed to buy a majority stake in German laboratory testing company GBA Group from Ardian in a deal valuing the business at more than €1 billion ($1.2 billion), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

About GBA Group

Global Operations and Services

GBA operates about 100 sites across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific, providing testing services to more than 60,000 customers in industries including food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, medical devices and cosmetics.

Private Equity Interest in Testing Companies

Market Trends and Drivers

The deal is the latest sign of private equity interest in testing, inspection and certification companies, which have benefited from tighter regulation and rising demand from companies seeking to verify product safety and supply chains.

Bridgepoint’s Experience in the Testing Sector

Previous Investments

Bridgepoint has previously invested in testing businesses including Element Materials Technology, LGC, Fera Science and NMi.

Growth Under Bridgepoint Ownership

Expansion and Revenue Growth

During Bridgepoint's ownership of Element, the company expanded its laboratory network, quadrupled revenue and added more than 5,000 technical specialists, the source said.

Comments and Reporting

Ardian did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley. Writing by Maria Martinez. Editing by Elisa Martinuzzi and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Bridgepoint buys majority of GBA from Ardian at valuation above €1 billion, underscoring strong investor appetite in the testing, inspection and certification (TIC) sector.
  • GBA Group’s expansive footprint—about 100 facilities across Europe, North America and Asia‑Pacific—underscores its broad service reach across high‑growth verticals.
  • Bridgepoint’s investment continues its strategic focus on TIC platforms following successful exits in similar sectors, such as Element Materials Technology, reinforcing its expertise in driving growth through consolidation and expansion.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring a majority stake in GBA Group?
Bridgepoint is acquiring a majority stake in GBA Group from Ardian.
What is the valuation of the GBA Group deal?
The deal values GBA Group at more than €1 billion ($1.2 billion).
What services does GBA Group provide?
GBA Group offers laboratory testing services in sectors such as food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, medical devices, and cosmetics.
How many sites does GBA Group operate?
GBA Group operates about 100 sites across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.
What is notable about private equity interest in the testing industry?
Private equity interest has grown due to tighter regulation and rising demand for product safety and supply chain verification.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for ASML has room to raise prices, CFO says 

ASML has room to raise prices, CFO says 

Image for EU accepts action plan by Elon Musk's X to become more transparent

EU accepts action plan by Elon Musk's X to become more transparent

Image for EU envoys fail to agree on 21st package of sanctions against Russia, says EU diplomat

EU envoys fail to agree on 21st package of sanctions against Russia, says EU diplomat

Image for Kering appoints LVMH Fragrance chief as new Bottega Veneta CEO

Kering appoints LVMH Fragrance chief as new Bottega Veneta CEO

Image for BP to sell stakes in over 10 firms in ventures portfolio

BP to sell stakes in over 10 firms in ventures portfolio

Image for Apple chasing AI chip company deals, The Information reports

Apple chasing AI chip company deals, The Information reports

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's PM-in-waiting Burnham to name Mahmood as finance minister, FT reports
UK's PM-in-waiting Burnham to name Mahmood as finance minister, FT reports
Image for Incoming UK budget office head sees higher interest rates and weaker growth than consensus
Incoming UK budget office head sees higher interest rates and weaker growth than consensus
Image for Portugal says strategy, not just price, will decide TAP stake buyer
Portugal says strategy, not just price, will decide TAP stake buyer
Image for Burberry investors support CEO pay boost
Burberry investors support CEO pay boost
Image for Exclusive-Latvia's airBaltic seeks new financing from bondholders as debt woes worsen
Exclusive-Latvia's airBaltic seeks new financing from bondholders as debt woes worsen
Image for Five cloud business groups urge EU interim measures against Broadcom
Five cloud business groups urge EU interim measures against Broadcom
Image for Volvo Cars to receive financial support for its Ghent plant
Volvo Cars to receive financial support for its Ghent plant
Image for Zelenskiy endorses energy boss as new Ukraine prime minister
Zelenskiy endorses energy boss as new Ukraine prime minister
Image for IMF strategy chief urges countries to maintain price stability
IMF strategy chief urges countries to maintain price stability
Image for Argent LNG and Ukraine's Naftogaz sign MoU to explore long-term US LNG supply deal
Argent LNG and Ukraine's Naftogaz sign MoU to explore long-term US LNG supply deal
Image for French parliament votes on landmark assisted dying bill
French parliament votes on landmark assisted dying bill
Image for MBDA appoints Airbus' Jean-Brice Dumont as chief executive from November 1
MBDA appoints Airbus' Jean-Brice Dumont as chief executive from November 1
View All Finance Posts