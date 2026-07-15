Bridgepoint Acquires Majority Stake in GBA Group for Over €1 Billion

Overview of the Bridgepoint-GBA Group Acquisition

Deal Details and Valuation

BERLIN, July 15 (Reuters) - Bridgepoint has agreed to buy a majority stake in German laboratory testing company GBA Group from Ardian in a deal valuing the business at more than €1 billion ($1.2 billion), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

About GBA Group

Global Operations and Services

GBA operates about 100 sites across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific, providing testing services to more than 60,000 customers in industries including food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, medical devices and cosmetics.

Private Equity Interest in Testing Companies

Market Trends and Drivers

The deal is the latest sign of private equity interest in testing, inspection and certification companies, which have benefited from tighter regulation and rising demand from companies seeking to verify product safety and supply chains.

Bridgepoint’s Experience in the Testing Sector

Previous Investments

Bridgepoint has previously invested in testing businesses including Element Materials Technology, LGC, Fera Science and NMi.

Growth Under Bridgepoint Ownership

Expansion and Revenue Growth

During Bridgepoint's ownership of Element, the company expanded its laboratory network, quadrupled revenue and added more than 5,000 technical specialists, the source said.

Comments and Reporting

Ardian did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley. Writing by Maria Martinez. Editing by Elisa Martinuzzi and Mark Potter)