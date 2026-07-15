Burberry Investors Approve CEO Pay Boost Despite Significant Opposition
Burberry Shareholders Vote on Executive Compensation
CEO Joshua Schulman's Compensation Overhaul
LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Burberry investors on Wednesday supported an executive pay overhaul allowing CEO Joshua Schulman to get much bigger share awards, significantly increasing his compensation if performance and share price targets are met.
Shareholder Opposition to Pay Changes
However, 37% of the votes cast at the company's annual general meeting were against the change.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Helen Reid and Yamini Kalia)