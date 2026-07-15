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Burberry investors support CEO pay boost - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Burberry investors support CEO pay boost

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Burberry Investors Approve CEO Pay Boost Despite Significant Opposition

Burberry Shareholders Vote on Executive Compensation

CEO Joshua Schulman's Compensation Overhaul

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Burberry investors on Wednesday supported an executive pay overhaul allowing CEO Joshua Schulman to get much bigger share awards, significantly increasing his compensation if performance and share price targets are met.

Shareholder Opposition to Pay Changes

However, 37% of the votes cast at the company's annual general meeting were against the change.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Helen Reid and Yamini Kalia)

Key Takeaways

  • CEO Joshua Schulman could now receive performance share awards worth up to 300% of his salary, potentially hiking his total compensation to around £12.2 million if performance and share‑price targets are met (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • Despite the approval, the vote saw substantial dissent, with 37% of shareholders voting against the remuneration policy—indicating notable investor concern over the generosity of the pay package (lse.co.uk).
  • The pay overhaul aligns with Burberry’s turnaround strategy; Schulman’s pay already rose by around 55% following a return to profit and strong performance under the 'Burberry Forward' plan (theindustry.fashion).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Burberry investors vote for regarding CEO pay?
Investors supported an executive pay overhaul allowing CEO Joshua Schulman to receive much larger share awards if targets are met.
How many Burberry shareholders opposed the CEO pay changes?
37% of the votes cast were against the pay changes at Burberry's annual general meeting.
Who is the current CEO of Burberry?
The current CEO of Burberry is Joshua Schulman.
What conditions are attached to the CEO's increased pay?
The increased compensation depends on performance and share price targets being met.

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