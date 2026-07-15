ASML’s CFO Signals Strong Potential for Chipmaking Equipment Price Hikes

ASML’s Pricing Power and Market Dynamics

Capacity and Demand for EUV Tools

July 15 (Reuters) - ASML has room to raise prices for some of its chipmaking equipment, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday, after an earnings report in which it said its capacity to produce cutting-edge EUV tools is nearly fully booked through the end of 2027.

CFO’s Perspective on Pricing Strategy

CFO Roger Dassen said on a call with analysts that the current environment gives the company "better pricing power" and "a pretty strong runway for potential price improvements going forward".

Ongoing Customer Negotiations

"Those are the (conversations) that we're currently having with customers, so... over time you should be able to see the improvement there," he said.

Industry Reactions and Customer Responses

Resistance from Major Customers

Tech news site the Information reported earlier on Wednesday that ASML was meeting resistance from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co in talks on price raises, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Acceptance Among Chinese Customers

The report said that some Chinese customers had agreed to a 10% price increase on ASML's less advanced DUV tool lines.

Company Comments and Reporting

ASML and TSMC could not immediately be reached for comment on the report.

(Reporting by Rashika Singh in Bengaluru and Toby Sterling in Amsterdam. Editing by Maju Samuel)