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ASML has room to raise prices, CFO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ASML has room to raise prices, CFO says 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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ASML’s CFO Signals Strong Potential for Chipmaking Equipment Price Hikes

ASML’s Pricing Power and Market Dynamics

Capacity and Demand for EUV Tools

July 15 (Reuters) - ASML has room to raise prices for some of its chipmaking equipment, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday, after an earnings report in which it said its capacity to produce cutting-edge EUV tools is nearly fully booked through the end of 2027.

CFO’s Perspective on Pricing Strategy

CFO Roger Dassen said on a call with analysts that the current environment gives the company "better pricing power" and "a pretty strong runway for potential price improvements going forward".

Ongoing Customer Negotiations

"Those are the (conversations) that we're currently having with customers, so... over time you should be able to see the improvement there," he said. 

Industry Reactions and Customer Responses

Resistance from Major Customers

Tech news site the Information reported earlier on Wednesday that ASML was meeting resistance from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co in talks on price raises, citing people familiar with the discussions. 

Acceptance Among Chinese Customers

The report said that some Chinese customers had agreed to a 10% price increase on ASML's less advanced DUV tool lines.

Company Comments and Reporting

ASML and TSMC could not immediately be reached for comment on the report.

(Reporting by Rashika Singh in Bengaluru and Toby Sterling in Amsterdam. Editing by Maju Samuel)

Key Takeaways

  • ASML anticipates pricing power: CFO Roger Dassen highlighted “better pricing power” due to tight EUV tool capacity booked through end‑2027 and even strong order intake into 2028 (live.euronext.com).
  • Pricing talks ongoing: Discussions with customers are underway for price increases, although The Information reported TSMC pushing back, while some Chinese clients agreed to roughly 10% hikes on DUV tool lines (live.euronext.com).
  • AI demand and Terafab boost forecast: ASML raised 2026 revenue guidance to €43–45 billion and plans to expand EUV and DUV capacity by about 30% over the next two years, supported by AI-driven demand and orders from Elon Musk’s Terafab project (live.euronext.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does ASML have room to raise prices for its chipmaking equipment?
ASML has nearly fully booked capacity for its EUV tools through 2027, giving it better pricing power in the current market.
What did ASML's CFO say about potential price increases?
The CFO indicated that ASML has a strong runway for potential price improvements and ongoing discussions with customers.
Which customers have responded to ASML's proposed price increases?
Some Chinese customers agreed to a 10% price increase for less advanced DUV tool lines, while TSMC showed resistance in negotiations.
How long is ASML's EUV tool production capacity booked for?
ASML's production capacity for its cutting-edge EUV tools is nearly booked through the end of 2027.

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