EU envoys fail to agree on 21st package of sanctions against Russia, says EU diplomat

Stalemate Over New EU Sanctions on Russia

BRUSSELS, July 15 (Reuters) - European Union envoys have not reached an agreement on a 21st package of sanctions against Russia in response to Russia's war with Ukraine, an EU diplomat said on Wednesday.

Current Status of Oil Price Cap

The diplomat added that EU envoys had agreed to keep a price cap on Russian oil unchanged at the current level of $44.10 per barrel until July 23 while discussions continued on that 21st package of sanctions.

Warnings from EU Leadership

The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, had already warned this week that EU countries had not yet agreed upon this broad 21st package of sanctions.

Key Points of Contention

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said EU countries were undecided on a proposed maritime services ban and tightening restrictions on Russian liquefied ⁠natural gas.

Timeline of the Sanctions Package

The EU initially proposed this latest package of sanctions against Moscow in June.

Scope of the Proposed Sanctions

Targeted Sectors

Banks and Crypto Networks

The package targets Russia's banks ‌and crypto networks as well as drone production, oil traders and refiners.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Kevin Liffey)