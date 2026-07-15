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EU envoys fail to agree on 21st package of sanctions against Russia, says EU diplomat - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU envoys fail to agree on 21st package of sanctions against Russia, says EU diplomat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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EU envoys fail to agree on 21st package of sanctions against Russia, says EU diplomat

Stalemate Over New EU Sanctions on Russia

BRUSSELS, July 15 (Reuters) - European Union envoys have not reached an agreement on a 21st package of sanctions against Russia in response to Russia's war with Ukraine, an EU diplomat said on Wednesday.

Current Status of Oil Price Cap

The diplomat added that EU envoys had agreed to keep a price cap on Russian oil unchanged at the current level of $44.10 per barrel until July 23 while discussions continued on that 21st package of sanctions.

Warnings from EU Leadership

The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, had already warned this week that EU countries had not yet agreed upon this broad 21st package of sanctions.

Key Points of Contention

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said EU countries were undecided on a proposed maritime services ban and tightening restrictions on Russian liquefied ⁠natural gas.

Timeline of the Sanctions Package

The EU initially proposed this latest package of sanctions against Moscow in June.

Scope of the Proposed Sanctions

Targeted Sectors

Banks and Crypto Networks

The package targets Russia's banks ‌and crypto networks as well as drone production, oil traders and refiners.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • EU envoys did not reach consensus on the 21st sanctions package, delaying new restrictions on Russia (consilium.europa.eu)
  • The current oil price cap of $44.10 per barrel will remain in place until at least July 23, averting an automatic increase (consilium.europa.eu)
  • Delay prolongs uncertainty over key elements like maritime services bans, LNG restrictions and fishing or entry bans, which remain contentious (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did EU envoys fail to reach an agreement on the 21st sanctions package?
The article states that EU envoys have not yet come to consensus on the 21st package of sanctions against Russia due to ongoing discussions.
What is the current EU price cap on Russian oil?
The current EU price cap on Russian oil remains unchanged at $44.10 per barrel until July 23.
Are further discussions planned regarding sanctions on Russia?
Yes, the article mentions that discussions among EU envoys regarding the 21st package of sanctions are still ongoing.
Who reported the news about the EU sanctions discussion?
The news about the EU sanctions discussion was reported by Julia Payne and edited by Kevin Liffey.

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