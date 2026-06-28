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Pope Leo prays for Venezuela quake victims as EU sends emergency aid - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pope Leo prays for Venezuela quake victims as EU sends emergency aid

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 28, 2026

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Pope Leo Prays for Venezuela Earthquake Victims as EU Sends €5M in Aid

Solidarity and International Response to Venezuela Earthquake

Pope Leo Expresses Support for Venezuela

VATICAN CITY, June 28 (Reuters) - Pope Leo on Sunday expressed solidarity with people in Venezuela grappling with the devastating impact of twin earthquakes that struck the country earlier this week.

"I wish to express my closeness to the Venezuelan sisters and brothers affected by the recent earthquakes that caused numerous victims and injuries," the pontiff said in Spanish before worshippers gathered for Sunday's Angelus prayer in Rome.

Pope Leo's Latin American Connections

Before becoming pope, Leo spent decades as a missionary and bishop in Peru, a Spanish-speaking country. He is planning a major tour of southern Latin America in November that is expected to include Peru, Argentina and Uruguay.

Gratitude for Relief Efforts

The pontiff also expressed gratitude to rescuers and all those assisting Venezuelans in the aftermath of the disaster.

European Union Mobilizes Aid

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in a post on X that the European Union had mobilised 5 million euros ($5.9 million) in emergency assistance for affected communities in Venezuela.

Kallas said she had spoken with Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, to express Europe's solidarity with the Venezuelan people.

Emergency Response and Support

"We have activated the European Civil Protection Mechanism, with several member states rapidly deploying search-and-rescue teams, firefighters and medical personnel," Kallas said.

Satellite Assistance for Disaster Relief

The EU's Copernicus satellite system is helping map the damage and direct assistance to the areas most in need, Kallas added.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Christina Fincher)

Key Takeaways

  • Pope Leo XIV not only prayed for victims during the Angelus but also dispatched €100,000 via the Vatican’s charity arm, coordinated with local Church leaders (vaticannews.va).
  • The EU pledged €5 million in emergency assistance and activated its Civil Protection Mechanism, with over 520 responders from eight member states providing search‑and‑rescue, medical, telecom and shelter aid (agenceurope.eu).
  • The Copernicus satellite system was activated in emergency mapping mode to direct aid efficiently across devastated areas (civil-protection-humanitarian-aid.ec.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What assistance has the European Union provided to Venezuela after the earthquakes?
The EU mobilised €5 million in emergency aid, sent search-and-rescue teams, firefighters, and medical personnel to Venezuela, and used satellite mapping to direct aid efforts.
How did Pope Leo respond to the Venezuelan earthquakes?
Pope Leo expressed solidarity and prayers for the victims and thanked rescuers and all those assisting Venezuela during his Angelus prayer in Rome.
What is the Copernicus satellite system's role in Venezuela's quake relief?
The EU's Copernicus satellite system is mapping the earthquake damage, helping direct assistance to the areas of greatest need.
Who is overseeing the EU’s response to the Venezuela earthquakes?
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas is leading the European response, activating the European Civil Protection Mechanism and coordinating aid.
Is Pope Leo planning to visit Latin America soon?
Yes, Pope Leo plans a major tour of southern Latin America in November, including Peru, Argentina, and Uruguay.

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