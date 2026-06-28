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Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes southern Portugal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 28, 2026

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4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Algarve: No Damage or Injuries Reported

Earthquake Strikes Southern Portugal

Event Overview

LISBON, June 28 (Reuters) - A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck southern Portugal's tourist region of the Algarve on Sunday but did not appear to cause any injuries or damage, the country's sea and atmosphere institute (IPMA) said.

Seismic Activity in the Region

Tectonic Setting

The southern Lisbon region and the Azores archipelago lie in a seismically active zone marking the boundary between the Eurasian and African tectonic plates, though seismic activity has been relatively low recently.

Details of the Recent Earthquake

IPMA said that the earthquake occurred at 7:59 a.m. and was felt in the cities of Lagos and Portimao, but based on available information it did not cause any personal injury or material damage.

Epicentre Location

The earthquake's epicentre was located in the Atlantic Ocean about 70 km off Cape St. Vincent, it said.

Historical Context

1755 Lisbon Earthquake

The Portuguese capital was devastated by a massive earthquake and subsequent tsunami in 1755, one of the deadliest seismic events in European history, estimated to have killed between 30,000 and 40,000 people.

Other Significant Earthquakes

The Lisbon region and southern Portugal have experienced periodic earthquakes since then, with the strongest in 1969, when a magnitude 7.9 quake killed at least 13 people and injured dozens, with its epicentre also located off Cape St. Vincent.

(Reporting by Sergio GoncalvesEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Magnitude‑4.1 quake occurred about 70 km offshore Cape St. Vincent at 07:59 a.m. (UTC) on June 28, 2026, felt in Lagos and Portimão with no reported injuries or damage (dn.pt).
  • The Algarve lies within one of Portugal’s highest seismic hazard zones due to its proximity to the Eurasian–African plate boundary and active faults such as the Faro‑Loulé and Portimão faults (algarvenow.webnode.pt).
  • Historic earthquakes—including the catastrophic 1755 Lisbon quake (estimated magnitude 7.7–9.0, with 30,000–40,000–50,000 deaths) and the destructive 1722 Algarve quake—highlight long‑term seismic vulnerability in southern Portugal (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the 4.1 magnitude earthquake occur in Portugal?
The earthquake struck the Algarve region in southern Portugal, with its epicentre about 70 km off Cape St. Vincent in the Atlantic Ocean.
Were there any injuries or damage reported from the Algarve earthquake?
No injuries or material damage were reported as a result of the 4.1 magnitude earthquake, according to the IPMA.
When did the earthquake in southern Portugal take place?
The earthquake occurred at 7:59 a.m. on Sunday, June 28.
Which cities in Portugal felt the effects of the earthquake?
The earthquake was felt in the cities of Lagos and Portimao in southern Portugal.
What is the seismic history of the Lisbon region and southern Portugal?
The region is seismically active, previously hit by major earthquakes, including the 1755 Lisbon earthquake and a 7.9 magnitude quake in 1969.

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