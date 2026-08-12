GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Sneaker brand On's promotional products showcasing athletic footwear - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image of On Holding's athletic footwear promotions, highlighting their new Cloudsurfer Max and Cloudboom Max models. This visual reflects On's strategy to enhance sales and capture market share in the competitive sneaker industry.
Headlines

Israeli troops clash with settlers besieging Palestinian homes in West Bank

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Middle East Israel West Bank Settlements

Israeli Troops Confront Settlers Besieging Palestinian Homes in the West Bank

Clashes Between Israeli Troops and Settlers in Qusra

QUSRA, West Bank, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Israeli troops clashed with Jewish settlers on Wednesday while trying to disperse them from a West Bank outpost they set up directly in front of Palestinian homes, and later withdrew from the area after failing to clear the settlers, witnesses said.

Background and Context

The incident on the outskirts of the Palestinian village of Qusra in the occupied West Bank marked a rare confrontation between settlers and the military and comes amid a sharp increase in settler land seizures and attacks on Palestinians.

Military Pressure and Government Policy

The military has come under increasing pressure to halt rogue land seizures by settlers emboldened by the right-wing government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which has spearheaded a rapid expansion of settlements in the territory.

Military Response and Criticism

Offering some of its sharpest criticism of such land seizures to date, the military in a statement late on Tuesday described the Qusra outpost as "illegal, reprehensible, and unacceptable activity that harms the residents of the areas and disrupts their daily lives."

Details of the Confrontation

However, when troops deployed to the area to attempt to disperse the settlers on Wednesday morning, clashes broke out between the settlers and the troops, who deployed tear gas against the settlers, witnesses said and video reviewed by Reuters showed.

The army removed the cover of one of the outpost's tents and then withdrew from the area, after which the settlers tried to break the gate to one of the Palestinian homes, witnesses said.

Impact on Palestinian Residents

Aysha Hassan, a Palestinian woman who lives in one of the three besieged homes, said settlers set the outpost up four days ago and that the Palestinians have been effectively trapped there since.

"They tried to break the gate," to the house, Hassan said, "and started throwing stones at us, cursing and insulting us."

"We (are) dying of fear, extremely terrified."

Ongoing Situation and Official Statements

The military said in a statement on Wednesday that border police forces "evacuated the tent and are working to evacuate the civilians who were staying there," referring to settlers.

"The incident is still ongoing and security forces are currently at the scene."

The military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on any clashes with settlers. The Israeli police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

West Bank Settlements Overview

The West Bank, territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war, is home to some three million Palestinians and 500,000 settlers. There are some 146 settlements in the West Bank, as well as 390 smaller outposts, according to the Israeli settlement watchdog group Peace Now.

(Reporting by Ismael Khader in Qusra and Emily Rose in Tel Aviv and Lina Obeid and Mustafa Abu Ganeyeh in Jerusalem; editing by Rami Ayyub, William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • This rare military‑settler confrontation occurred amid a significant surge in settler outposts and violence, including mosque arson and displacement across the West Bank. (aljazeera.com)
  • Peace Now reports that by April 2026, 363 settler outposts had been established—over 58 % during Netanyahu’s current government—signaling accelerated settlement expansion. (amnesty.org)
  • A UN inquiry found that Israeli forces have sometimes shielded settlers during attacks on Palestinians, highlighting growing concerns about impunity. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the clashes between Israeli troops and settlers in Qusra?
Clashes erupted when Israeli troops tried to disperse settlers who set up an outpost in front of Palestinian homes in Qusra, West Bank.
What actions did the Israeli military take during the incident?
The military attempted to dismantle the outpost, used tear gas to disperse settlers, and removed a tent before withdrawing from the area.
How are Palestinian residents affected by the settler outpost in Qusra?
Palestinian families have been besieged and fearful, trapped in their homes and subjected to violence such as stone throwing by settlers.
What criticism did the Israeli military express about the outpost?
The military called the Qusra outpost 'illegal, reprehensible, and unacceptable activity that harms residents and disrupts their daily lives.'
How many settlements and outposts exist in the West Bank according to Peace Now?
There are about 146 settlements and 390 smaller outposts in the West Bank.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Search for Colombia earthquake survivors stretches into third day

Search for Colombia earthquake survivors stretches into third day

Image for Serial UK sex attacker jailed for life for double murder, rape after police failings

Serial UK sex attacker jailed for life for double murder, rape after police failings

Image for New attacks on shipping as Iran war talks hit fresh impasse

New attacks on shipping as Iran war talks hit fresh impasse

Image for TKMS sees increased demand from Middle East following Iran war

TKMS sees increased demand from Middle East following Iran war

Image for Four crew, two rescuers killed in Red Sea attack; US strikes ship in Gulf of Oman

Four crew, two rescuers killed in Red Sea attack; US strikes ship in Gulf of Oman

Image for UK PM to chair emergency meeting on heatwaves, drought

UK PM to chair emergency meeting on heatwaves, drought

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Ukraine has retaken 745 sq km in 'precision' operation this year, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine has retaken 745 sq km in 'precision' operation this year, Zelenskiy says
Image for UK, Italy among states considered to verify Hezbollah disarmament, sources say
UK, Italy among states considered to verify Hezbollah disarmament, sources say
Image for Syria receives first shipments at pier previously used by Russia
Syria receives first shipments at pier previously used by Russia
Image for Spain rejects discussing sovereignty of enclaves with Morocco
Spain rejects discussing sovereignty of enclaves with Morocco
Image for Russia publishes list of 224 Ukrainian POWs it says it is ready to swap amid dispute with Kyiv
Russia publishes list of 224 Ukrainian POWs it says it is ready to swap amid dispute with Kyiv
Image for EU, 26 countries condemn Iran's executions of protesters
EU, 26 countries condemn Iran's executions of protesters
Image for Iran says no progress on reviving interim peace deal with US
Iran says no progress on reviving interim peace deal with US
Image for Exiled Myanmar ambassador on trial in UK for 'trespass' at diplomatic residence
Exiled Myanmar ambassador on trial in UK for 'trespass' at diplomatic residence
Image for Adopted Indian women find 'missing piece' when DNA test reveals they are sisters
Adopted Indian women find 'missing piece' when DNA test reveals they are sisters
Image for 'Not a Marriott:' Tate brothers held in solitary confinement in Miami jail
'Not a Marriott:' Tate brothers held in solitary confinement in Miami jail
Image for Russia says it downs 502 Ukrainian drones, strikes port of Odesa
Russia says it downs 502 Ukrainian drones, strikes port of Odesa
Image for Russia frees ailing ex-US Marine Robert Gilman from detention
Russia frees ailing ex-US Marine Robert Gilman from detention
View All Headlines Posts