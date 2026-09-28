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Denmark sees long-term NATO presence in Greenland after Trump deal - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Denmark sees long-term NATO presence in Greenland after Trump deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Denmark Foresees Continued NATO and US Military Expansion in Greenland

Denmark's Perspective on Arctic Security and Military Presence

By Andrew Gray

Heightened NATO Presence in Greenland and the Arctic

BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Denmark is confident that NATO will maintain a heightened presence in Greenland and the broader Arctic region over the long term following a security agreement with the United States signed last week, the Danish defence minister said on Monday.

NATO's Arctic Sentry Mission

NATO launched a mission named Arctic Sentry earlier this year to boost exercises and patrols in the region as part of an effort to defuse severe tensions within the military alliance over U.S. President Donald Trump's push to acquire Greenland.

Denmark's Hopes for Permanent Military Engagement

In an interview with Reuters in Brussels, Danish Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus said Copenhagen hoped Arctic Sentry would continue beyond this year and next to become permanent.

Signals from NATO Allies

Asked if he had clear signals from NATO allies that they were interested in such a scenario, Bruus said: "So far we are pretty positive that the increased military presence in Greenland — but also in the Arctic — will continue."

Details of the US-Denmark-Greenland Security Deal

The deal, signed by Trump and the leaders of Denmark and Greenland at the United Nations last week, foresees the U.S. adding two more bases beyond its existing one on the semi-autonomous Danish Arctic territory. But it also envisages a greater role for NATO.

Strategic Importance Amid Climate Change

Bruus said such a role would be important as melting ice caused by climate change opens up shipping routes in the Arctic.

Growing International Interest in the Arctic

"The build-up of interest in the Arctic, also from Russia, from China et cetera, demands that NATO has a greater presence in the High North," he said.

(Reporting by Andrew GrayEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Denmark foresees NATO maintaining an enhanced, possibly permanent, presence in Greenland and the wider Arctic as part of its Arctic Sentry activity
  • The U.S.–Denmark–Greenland agreement allows two new U.S. bases in Greenland and underscores a formal NATO role in Arctic security
  • This expanded footprint responds to strategic competition from Russia and China and unlocking of Arctic shipping routes due to climate change

Frequently Asked Questions

What agreement did Denmark recently sign regarding Greenland?
Denmark signed a security agreement with the United States to enhance NATO's and the US military presence in Greenland and the Arctic.
What is NATO's Arctic Sentry mission?
Arctic Sentry is a NATO mission launched to increase military exercises and patrols in Greenland and the Arctic region.
Will the increased NATO presence in Greenland be permanent?
Denmark is optimistic that the heightened NATO presence in Greenland and the Arctic will become long-term or permanent.
Why is there increased military interest in Greenland and the Arctic?
Rising geopolitical interest from Russia, China, and new shipping routes due to climate change drive the need for expanded NATO presence.
How many new US bases are planned for Greenland under the new deal?
The agreement allows the United States to add two more military bases in Greenland in addition to its existing base.

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