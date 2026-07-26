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Police hunting for Berlin Pride attacker, name Islamist suspect - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Police hunting for Berlin Pride attacker, name Islamist suspect

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 26, 2026

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Berlin Police Hunt Islamist Suspect After Deadly Pride Vehicle Attack

Details of the Berlin Pride Attack and Ongoing Investigation

By Kirsti Knolle

Overview of the Incident

BERLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - Berlin police have published a picture of a 21-year-old Islamist man suspected of carrying out Saturday night's attack at the Pride celebration in which a vehicle rammed into a crowd, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen.

Police Appeal and Search Efforts

In Sunday's online post, police urged members of the public to help them find the man identified as Abdul B, adding that it was not clear whether he acted alone. They said more than one person may have got out of the vehicle after it came to a halt close to the city's Brandenburg Gate.

Victims and Injuries

Three of the 16 people who were injured in the attack were in a life-threatening condition, and some of the injuries included stab wounds, police and emergency services said.

Impact on Pride Celebrations

Organisers of the annual Christopher Street Day celebrations, Berlin's annual LGBTQ Pride, cancelled the remainder of the events.

Suspect Description and Investigation

Suspected Perpetrator

Police described the wanted man as slim, around 1.90 metres (6 foot 2) tall, with black hair, and last seen wearing a black hooded top and white trousers. They said he was part of the "Islamist spectrum".

"Who can share anything about his current whereabouts?" the statement said.

Unresolved Details

Several key details about the incident remained unclear.

Vehicle Information and Additional Suspects

While the police described the white vehicle only vaguely as possibly a car or minivan or minibus, tabloid newspaper Bild said it was a white Citroen Space Tourer delivery vehicle that Abdul B rented himself. The police are also searching for a second suspected attacker, Bild reported.

Location and Police Actions

Police said the vehicle came to a stop in the central Tiergarten park.

"According to our latest information, the vehicle drove ... into the Tiergarten around 10 p.m. (2000 GMT), injuring several people in the process, and then came to a standstill after hitting a tree here in the Tiergarten," a police spokesperson at the scene said overnight.

"It was empty, which is why we are currently working intensively to track down the perpetrator or perpetrators."

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle;Writing by Francois Murphy;Editing by Helen Popper)

Key Takeaways

  • Abdul B., 21, identified and publicly sought; known to Islamist scene in Berlin and previously known to police. (berliner-zeitung.de)
  • Incident occurred late on July 25 at Tiergarten during Christopher Street Day: a white vehicle drove into crowd, then hit a tree; one killed, 15‑16 injured, including some with stab wounds. (investing.com)
  • Authorities warn public not to approach suspect, urge eyewitnesses to submit tips, note uncertainty whether attacker acted alone or used a weapon. (berlin.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the suspect in the Berlin Pride attack?
The suspect is Abdul B, a 21-year-old Islamist man, described as slim, 1.90 metres tall with black hair.
What happened at the Berlin Pride celebration?
A vehicle rammed into a crowd during Berlin's annual LGBTQ Pride event, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen.
How many people were injured in the Berlin Pride attack?
Sixteen people were injured, with three in life-threatening condition and some suffering from stab wounds.
What actions are police taking after the attack?
Police published the suspect's photo, asked the public for help, and are also searching for a possible second attacker.
Was the Berlin Pride event cancelled after the attack?
Yes, organisers cancelled the remainder of the Christopher Street Day celebrations following the incident.

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