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Police identify Islamist as suspect in Berlin Pride attack, seeking his arrest - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Police identify Islamist as suspect in Berlin Pride attack, seeking his arrest

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 26, 2026

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Berlin Police Identify Islamist as Suspect in Pride Attack, Seek Arrest

Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Attack

Details of the Incident

VIENNA, July 26 (Reuters) - A suspected perpetrator of the apparent car attack on Pride celebrations in Berlin on Saturday night has been identified as a member of the city's "Islamist scene" but he has not yet been arrested, a spokesman for Berlin police said on Sunday.

Police Statement

"We have now identified a suspected perpetrator. Measures against this suspected perpetrator, who has not yet been arrested, are underway. However, this suspected perpetrator is known to the police as a member of the Islamist scene here in Berlin," the spokesperson told reporters at the scene.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Christian Meng and Francois Murphy; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Key Takeaways

  • The vehicle—described as white—plowed into a crowd near Tiergarten at around 10 p.m. on July 25, killing one and injuring multiple, some critically injured Reuter’s reporting confirmed. (investing.com)
  • Police have now named a suspect identified as being part of Berlin’s “Islamist scene,” though he has not yet been apprehended; efforts to locate him are ongoing. (apnews.com)
  • The annual Christopher Street Day (Berlin Pride) parade—one of Europe’s largest LGBTQ events—was abruptly canceled following the attack; a massive police response, including a manhunt and deployment of emergency responders, ensued. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the suspect in the Berlin Pride car attack?
The suspect has been identified as a member of Berlin's Islamist scene, according to police.
Has the Berlin Pride attack suspect been arrested?
No, the suspected perpetrator has not yet been arrested, but police are seeking him.
What happened at the Berlin Pride celebrations?
A suspected car attack occurred during Berlin Pride celebrations, leading to a police investigation.
What actions are police taking in response to the attack?
Police have identified the suspected perpetrator and are taking measures to apprehend him.

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