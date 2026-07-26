Overview of Major Vehicle-Ramming Attacks in Germany Since 2016

Chronology of Significant Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

BERLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - Germany has seen a series of vehicle-ramming incidents since the 2016 attack on Berlin's Breitscheidplatz Christmas market, prompting repeated security alerts around public gatherings, Christmas markets, carnival events and demonstrations.

2026 Incidents

Christopher Street Day, Berlin – July 2026

BERLIN, JULY 2026 — CHRISTOPHER STREET DAY

One person was killed and 17 others injured, several of them critically, after a vehicle ploughed into a crowd near Berlin's Pride celebrations on Saturday evening. Police were searching for the perpetrator or perpetrators, while the circumstances and possible motive remained unclear.

Central Pedestrian Zone, Leipzig – May 2026

LEIPZIG, MAY 2026 — CENTRAL PEDESTRIAN ZONE

Two people were killed and three others seriously injured when a car drove into a central pedestrian zone in Leipzig. Police arrested a 33-year-old German man, and Saxony's premier said the suspect may have been suffering from mental health problems.

2025 Incidents

City Centre Crowd, Mannheim – March 2025

MANNHEIM, MARCH 2025 — CITY CENTRE CROWD

Two people were killed and 11 others injured when a 40-year-old man drove a car into a group of pedestrians in Mannheim. Prosecutors said there were indications the act was deliberate but found no evidence of a political or religious motive, adding that the suspect may have been mentally unwell.

Labour Union Demonstration, Munich – February 2025

MUNICH, FEBRUARY 2025 — LABOUR UNION DEMONSTRATION

A 24-year-old Afghan national allegedly drove a car into a labour union demonstration in Munich, killing a woman and her 2-year-old daughter and injuring dozens of others. German federal prosecutors have charged him with two counts of murder and multiple counts of attempted murder, saying the attack was motivated by Islamist extremism. The suspect is currently on trial.

2024 Incident

Christmas Market, Magdeburg – December 2024

MAGDEBURG, DECEMBER 2024 — CHRISTMAS MARKET

Six people were killed and more than 200 injured when a car ploughed into a Christmas market in Magdeburg. A Saudi national was sentenced to life imprisonment in June 2026. Prosecutors said he acted out of frustration linked to a civil dispute and cited anti-Islamic views and far-right sympathies.

2022 Incident

Shopping District, Berlin – June 2022

BERLIN, JUNE 2022 — SHOPPING DISTRICT

A 29-year-old German-Armenian man drove into a crowd in a busy Berlin shopping district, killing a teacher and injuring 14 of her students after mounting the pavement. Prosecutors later said evidence found during a search of his home pointed to suspected paranoid schizophrenia.

2020 Incidents

Pedestrian Zone, Trier – December 2020

TRIER, DECEMBER 2020 — PEDESTRIAN ZONE

Five people, including a 9-week-old baby, were killed and up to 15 injured when a drunken 51-year-old German drove through a pedestrian area in the western city of Trier.

Carnival Parade, Volkmarsen – February 2020

VOLKMARSEN, FEBRUARY 2020 — CARNIVAL PARADE

A man drove his car into a carnival parade in the western town of Volkmarsen, injuring dozens of people, including 20 children. He was later sentenced to life imprisonment after a court found he had acted deliberately and with the intention to kill.

2016 Incident

Breitscheidplatz Christmas Market, Berlin – December 2016

BERLIN, DECEMBER 2016 — BREITSCHEIDPLATZ CHRISTMAS MARKET

Anis Amri, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links, hijacked a truck, killed its driver and then drove it into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, killing 11 more people and injuring dozens. He was shot dead by police in Italy four days later.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sabine Wollrab and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Christopher Cushing)