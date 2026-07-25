Russian Missile Attack Sparks Fires Across Kyiv, No Casualties Reported

Overview of the Russian Missile Attack on Kyiv

Details of the Attack

July 26 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian capital Kyiv came under attack from Russian forces early on Sunday, with falling debris triggering fires in at least three districts, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Missile Deployment and Air Alert

Ukraine's air force said Russian forces had targeted the capital with ballistic missiles. But an air alert was lifted after about 50 minutes and the air force rescinded its warning of missile deployment.

Impact on Residential Areas

Klitschko said one blaze had broken out on the seventh and eighth floors of a multi-storey apartment block in a central district. Unofficial online channels showed fires in different parts of the city.

Casualties and Witness Accounts

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Reuters witnesses said they had heard repeated explosions.

Ukrainian Government Response

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had warned on Friday that new Russian attacks were likely over the next 48 hours.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr KozhukharEditing by Rod Nickel)