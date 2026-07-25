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Headlines

Overnight Russian attack triggers fires in Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 25, 2026

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Russian Missile Attack Sparks Fires Across Kyiv, No Casualties Reported

Overview of the Russian Missile Attack on Kyiv

Details of the Attack

July 26 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian capital Kyiv came under attack from Russian forces early on Sunday, with falling debris triggering fires in at least three districts, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Missile Deployment and Air Alert

Ukraine's air force said Russian forces had targeted the capital with ballistic missiles. But an air alert was lifted after about 50 minutes and the air force rescinded its warning of missile deployment.

Impact on Residential Areas

Klitschko said one blaze had broken out on the seventh and eighth floors of a multi-storey apartment block in a central district. Unofficial online channels showed fires in different parts of the city.

Casualties and Witness Accounts

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Reuters witnesses said they had heard repeated explosions.

Ukrainian Government Response

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had warned on Friday that new Russian attacks were likely over the next 48 hours.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr KozhukharEditing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Falling debris and ballistic missile strikes triggered fires in at least three Kyiv districts, including a blaze on the 7th–8th floors of an apartment block, per Mayor Klitschko. (theprint.in)
  • Ukraine’s air force issued, then rescinded, a ballistic missile warning after about 50 minutes, reflecting almost daily assaults amid dwindling Patriot missile stocks. (lemonde.fr)
  • President Zelenskiy had forecast a “massive” Russian strike within 48 hours, based on intelligence indicating Moscow had prepared missiles—underscoring ongoing escalation. (pravda.com.ua)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the fires in Kyiv during the recent attack?
Falling debris from Russian missiles triggered fires in at least three Kyiv districts.
Were there any casualties reported in the Kyiv attack?
There were no immediate reports of casualties following the Russian missile attack on Kyiv.
How long did the air alert last in Kyiv during the attack?
The air alert in Kyiv lasted about 50 minutes before being lifted.
Which areas in Kyiv were affected by the fires?
Fires broke out in at least three districts, including a multi-storey apartment block in a central district.
What type of missiles were reported in the attack on Kyiv?
Ukraine's air force stated that Russian forces targeted Kyiv with ballistic missiles.

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