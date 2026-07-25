Iran Condemns Ukrainian Attack on Caspian Sea Vessel, Reports Fatalities
Details of the Caspian Sea Incident
Explosion and Casualties
July 25 (Reuters) - Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, saying on Saturday it resulted in an explosion that killed one sailor and injured another.
Iran's Response and Accusations
Official Statement from Tehran
Tehran described the incident as an act of aggression and said it would defend its national interests and security, while accusing Ukraine of seeking to expand the Russia-Ukraine war.
Ukrainian Perspective
Statement by President Zelenskiy
Ukraine's forces struck a Russian warship and vessels used for transporting Iran-linked military cargo in the Caspian Sea, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.
Reporting and Editing
(Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Rod Nickel)