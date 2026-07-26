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French firefighters battle to keep blazes from Bordeaux - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French firefighters battle to keep blazes from Bordeaux

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 26, 2026

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headlines Environment France Wildfires Disaster

Firefighters Battle Raging Wildfires Near Bordeaux as Mass Evacuations Continue

Wildfires Threaten Bordeaux and Prompt Widespread Evacuations

By Manuel Ausloos

Firefighting Efforts and Emergency Response

BORDEAUX, France, July 26 (Reuters) - Firefighters battled to control wildfires threatening the French city of Bordeaux on Sunday, while authorities evacuated increasing numbers of people from its suburbs.

Impact of the Heatwave Across Europe

The southwestern French region has been hit by wildfires during an intense summer heatwave that has gripped many parts of Europe. Spain has declared a national emergency and a wildfire near Valencia resulted in the death of an elderly man.

Official Statements and Local Impact

"Over the course of last night, the fire was observed to have made rapid progress," the local authority in charge of the Bordeaux area said in a statement on Sunday.

Bordeaux Region: Economic and Social Effects

The Bordeaux region is famed for its vineyards and the city is one of the main transport hubs for tourists visiting nearby holiday resorts on the Atlantic coast.

Evacuations and Community Involvement

Authorities have evacuated 220,000 people from southwestern France so far after wildfires broke out earlier this week and reached Cap Ferret, a popular summer holiday destination in the Aquitaine region.

Local farmers also volunteered to help firefighters.

Voices from the Community

"We came to lend a hand because if it were our region, we'd want others to do the same. And given the scale of the disaster, we think our efforts are very welcome too," said 65-year-old farmer Pascal Roudier.

Climate Data and Ongoing Risks

So far in July, high temperatures have averaged 32.2 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Aquitaine region, which is 7.3 C above the month's normal high between 1961 and 1990, Reuters Climate Monitor shows.   

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Jean-Stephane Brosse, Elizabeth Howcroft, Manuel Ausloos; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Nearly 98,000 hectares burned in France this year – a historic high – with Gironde fires prompting possibly the largest evacuation ever in French history (efe.com).
  • Over 220,000 people evacuated around Bordeaux; flames reportedly within ~9–15 km of the city’s outskirts (apnews.com).
  • A400M military transport aircraft deployed, doubling capacity over typical Canadairs, while local volunteers and firefighters struggle under ‘unprecedented’ conditions (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are firefighters battling wildfires near Bordeaux?
Firefighters are battling wildfires near Bordeaux due to intense heatwaves that have caused blazes to spread rapidly in southwestern France.
How many people have been evacuated from the affected region?
Authorities have evacuated 220,000 people from southwestern France so far in response to the wildfires.
What impact has the heatwave had on the Aquitaine region?
July temperatures in Aquitaine averaged 32.2°C, which is 7.3°C higher than normal, contributing to the wildfire risk.
Who is assisting firefighters in fighting the wildfires?
Local farmers have volunteered to help firefighters control the blazes near Bordeaux.
What are some notable locations affected by the wildfires?
The wildfires reached Cap Ferret, a popular summer holiday destination in the Aquitaine region.

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