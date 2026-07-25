GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Vehicle drives into crowd at Berlin Pride festival, causing injuries, police say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Vehicle drives into crowd at Berlin Pride festival, causing injuries, police say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 25, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Germany Breaking News Public Safety

Vehicle mows down crowd at Berlin Pride festival, injuring many, police say

By Kirsti Knolle

Incident at Berlin Pride Festival

Details of the Incident

BERLIN, July 25 (Reuters) - Many people were hurt, with some in life-threatening condition, after a vehicle apparently drove into a crowd near Berlin's Pride celebrations on Saturday evening, the city's police said, after German media reported one person had been killed.

Emergency services responded to an incident in the city's central Tiergarten park close to the Brandenburg Gate, where police said a white vehicle appeared to have struck multiple people.

Police Response and Investigation

"There are many injured, among whom multiple people have life-threatening injuries," police said on X, adding that an urgent manhunt was underway for one or more possible perpetrators.

That police update was provided shortly after tabloid newspaper Bild and German news agency DPA reported that one person had been killed and 14 injured, citing police.

Impact on Pride Celebrations

Disruption of the Event

Hundreds of thousands of people had gathered peacefully in the German capital for the annual Christopher Street Day celebrations, one of Europe's largest LGBTQ events, before the apparent attack brought it to an abrupt end.

A large number of emergency service vehicles were present at the scene.

Eyewitness Accounts

Bild cited a witness as saying a white van drove into the crowd at high speed and a man then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. 

The police and interior ministry were not immediately available for comment.

About Christopher Street Day

History and Significance

Christopher Street Day draws hundreds of thousands of people to the German capital each year. The event commemorates the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York and combines a parade with political demands for equality, inclusion and protection against discrimination.

Growth of the Event

First held in West Berlin in 1979, the CSD has grown from a small demonstration into a major fixture of the city's cultural and political calendar. The parade is the centrepiece of the CSD, but it is accompanied by a wide range of political, cultural and party events held across the city.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle in Berlin and Sabine Wollrab in FrankfurtWriting by Francois MurphyEditing by Rod Nickel, Matthew Lewis and David Gregorio)

Key Takeaways

  • A white van drove at high speed into attendees of Berlin’s CSD Pride parade, causing multiple injuries and prompting a mass-casualty response (bz-berlin.de).
  • Police declared a major incident, deployed extensive rescue and law enforcement resources, and issued a call to avoid the Tiergarten area as the search for suspects intensified (amp.dw.com).
  • Organizers immediately canceled the event, displaying “Evacuation” on screens and advising festival-goers to leave calmly while the investigation and manhunt continued (bz-berlin.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Berlin Pride festival?
A vehicle charged into a crowd near Berlin's Pride celebrations, causing injuries to several people.
Where did the incident occur during Berlin Pride?
The incident occurred in Berlin's central Tiergarten park, close to the Brandenburg Gate.
How many people were injured in the incident?
The number and severity of injuries were not immediately clear according to police.
What actions did police take after the incident?
Police responded with emergency services and launched a manhunt for possible perpetrators.
Was anyone identified as a suspect?
A witness reported that a man exited the vehicle and fled on foot, prompting an intensive police search.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Berlin Pride parade called off after car hits crowds, police say

Berlin Pride parade called off after car hits crowds, police say

Image for Speaking alongside Putin, Kazakh president calls for freeze of Ukraine war

Speaking alongside Putin, Kazakh president calls for freeze of Ukraine war

Image for Israel kills senior Hamas-led police official in Gaza, medics and police officials say

Israel kills senior Hamas-led police official in Gaza, medics and police officials say

Image for Wildfires force evacuations outside Bordeaux as wind stokes Spanish blazes

Wildfires force evacuations outside Bordeaux as wind stokes Spanish blazes

Image for Attack on holiday camps kills eight, says governor of Russian-held territory in Ukraine

Attack on holiday camps kills eight, says governor of Russian-held territory in Ukraine

Image for Romania says it shot down second drone breaching its airspace

Romania says it shot down second drone breaching its airspace

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Iran says Ukrainian attack on vessel in Caspian Sea killed sailor
Iran says Ukrainian attack on vessel in Caspian Sea killed sailor
Image for Disappointment and fear as tens of thousands people evacuate French wildfires
Disappointment and fear as tens of thousands people evacuate French wildfires
Image for Palestinians hope UNESCO designation halts Israeli push at West Bank site
Palestinians hope UNESCO designation halts Israeli push at West Bank site
Image for Italy defence minister offers ousted Ukraine counterpart Fedorov adviser role
Italy defence minister offers ousted Ukraine counterpart Fedorov adviser role
Image for Suburbs around Bordeaux evacuated as wildfires rage
Suburbs around Bordeaux evacuated as wildfires rage
Image for Canadian woman who was NATO intern arrested in Belgium on spying charge
Canadian woman who was NATO intern arrested in Belgium on spying charge
Image for UN assembly approves four-year extension in mandate of rights chief
UN assembly approves four-year extension in mandate of rights chief
Image for Ukrainians back ousted defence minister as political crisis brews
Ukrainians back ousted defence minister as political crisis brews
Image for Karim Khan the barrister at the centre of the ICC's internal crisis
Karim Khan the barrister at the centre of the ICC's internal crisis
Image for Latvia summons Russia's charge d'affaires over destruction of Latvian consulate in Sloviansk
Latvia summons Russia's charge d'affaires over destruction of Latvian consulate in Sloviansk
Image for Estonian town wraps school windows in film to protect children from military drones
Estonian town wraps school windows in film to protect children from military drones
Image for Ex-UK police inspector jailed for sexually abusing men during strip searches
Ex-UK police inspector jailed for sexually abusing men during strip searches
View All Headlines Posts