Vehicle mows down crowd at Berlin Pride festival, injuring many, police say

By Kirsti Knolle

Incident at Berlin Pride Festival

Details of the Incident

BERLIN, July 25 (Reuters) - Many people were hurt, with some in life-threatening condition, after a vehicle apparently drove into a crowd near Berlin's Pride celebrations on Saturday evening, the city's police said, after German media reported one person had been killed.

Emergency services responded to an incident in the city's central Tiergarten park close to the Brandenburg Gate, where police said a white vehicle appeared to have struck multiple people.

Police Response and Investigation

"There are many injured, among whom multiple people have life-threatening injuries," police said on X, adding that an urgent manhunt was underway for one or more possible perpetrators.

That police update was provided shortly after tabloid newspaper Bild and German news agency DPA reported that one person had been killed and 14 injured, citing police.

Impact on Pride Celebrations

Disruption of the Event

Hundreds of thousands of people had gathered peacefully in the German capital for the annual Christopher Street Day celebrations, one of Europe's largest LGBTQ events, before the apparent attack brought it to an abrupt end.

A large number of emergency service vehicles were present at the scene.

Eyewitness Accounts

Bild cited a witness as saying a white van drove into the crowd at high speed and a man then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

The police and interior ministry were not immediately available for comment.

About Christopher Street Day

History and Significance

Christopher Street Day draws hundreds of thousands of people to the German capital each year. The event commemorates the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York and combines a parade with political demands for equality, inclusion and protection against discrimination.

Growth of the Event

First held in West Berlin in 1979, the CSD has grown from a small demonstration into a major fixture of the city's cultural and political calendar. The parade is the centrepiece of the CSD, but it is accompanied by a wide range of political, cultural and party events held across the city.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle in Berlin and Sabine Wollrab in FrankfurtWriting by Francois MurphyEditing by Rod Nickel, Matthew Lewis and David Gregorio)