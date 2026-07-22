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Poland, Hungary's foreign worker curbs create headache for business - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poland, Hungary's foreign worker curbs create headache for business

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Poland, Hungary Foreign Worker Limits Raise Concerns for Economic Growth

Balancing Migration Policies and Economic Needs in Poland and Hungary

By Gergely Szakacs, Canan Sevgili and Alan Charlish

Introduction: Policy Dilemmas for Ruling Centrists

KISVARDA, Hungary/GDANSK, Poland, July 22 (Reuters) - Facing a choice between upsetting businesses and a public opinion backlash, the Polish and Hungarian ruling centrists are opting for curbs on foreign labour — something economists warn may hurt the two countries' growth prospects.

Both Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar, who won in a landslide in April, and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, in power since 2023, have been painted by their nationalist rivals as soft on immigration.

Recent Government Actions on Foreign Labour

Now, both are taking action to prove them wrong. Tusk's government slashed work permits for non-EU citizens by 22% last year, while Hungary's new government in June stopped issuing worker visas to employees from the Philippines, Georgia and Armenia, calling it a first step towards regulating guest workers.

Public Opinion and Economic Realities

Support for Migration Curbs

Public opinion polls show broad support for such curbs. In Poland , around two-thirds of respondents in an IBRiS survey for Wirtualna Polska news website in January said Poland should accept fewer non-EU migrants. In Hungary, an analysis published by Republikon Institute earlier this month showed that almost half of Hungarians would not allow any migrants from poorer countries and another 40% only a smaller number.

Economic Warnings from Experts

That contrasts with what economists and business groups say both countries badly need. 

"Fewer workers mean slower growth and less tax coming in, while an older population costs more in pensions and health," said Marcin Tomaszewski, lead economist for the EU region at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), who noted Poland and Hungary face steeper challenges than Western Europe.

"Both are ageing before they are rich, and both only recently became places people move to rather than leave," he said.

Labour Force Projections and Economic Impact

The Polish Economic Institute (PIE) forecast in 2024 that Poland, whose labour force already relies on over 1 million foreigners, around two-thirds of whom are Ukrainian, could have 2.1 million fewer workers by 2035, with declines in industry alone potentially knocking 6% to 8% off gross domestic product.

A 2026 report by Deloitte, Ipsos and the Institute of Public Affairs, showed non-EU workers contributing up to 10.7% of Poland's economic output last year amid birth rates which are at their lowest since World War Two.

Government Perspectives and Policy Adjustments

Balancing Employer Needs and Social Integration

Warsaw says, however, that reconciling employers' needs and transitioning from being a source of migration to hosting non-European migration is a fine balancing act.

"If we changed our status from typical emigration country to migration one, we have to also adjust our whole system of functioning of the society," Polish Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Duszczyk told Reuters, adding that Poland did not want an economy based largely on cheap labour.

In June, the ministry said it had issued eight times fewer work visas in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2022, though that comparison was affected by a change in rules for Ukrainians.

Political and Business Reactions

Political Storm in Hungary

POLITICAL STORM

In Hungary, Magyar, whose pro-European course and promise to break with Viktor Orban's crony capitalism were welcomed by investors, found himself embroiled in a public spat with one Hungarian business, which said it might halt a factory expansion because of the new migration policies.

Magyar accused the Master Good poultry producer, which had received state support, of trying to "threaten the government and the Hungarian people," and said it could hire locally if it paid more.

Owner Laszlo Barany, however, argued his 580 Filipino staff was essential given an ageing population.

"People get old, they retire and there is no demographic supply, while those entering the workforce are not looking for this type of job," he said.

Business Challenges in Poland

In Poland, businesses complain about long processing times, with work permits taking over six months and residence permit applications taking nearly a year to process, said Nadia Winiarska, deputy director of the labour department at Polish business federation Lewiatan.

While Duszczyk said the visa system was being updated, business owners warn skilled workers could be heading elsewhere.

Case Study: Skilled Worker Migration

Rahul Jha, a 35-year-old restaurant owner, said he lost a chef at his South Indian restaurant who got tired after waiting for over a year for a temporary residence permit. "Denmark gave him a five-year visa ... like immediately, a skilled visa. So he just moved out from here." 

Conclusion and Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili, Ayya Lmahamad, Anna Lubowicka, Thomas Holdstock in Gdansk, Gergely Szakacs, Krisztina Fenyo and Marton Monus in Kisvarda, Alan Charlish and Kuba Stezycki in WarsawEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Poland’s government reduced non‑EU work permits by around 22% last year, sparking concerns over future workforce gaps and GDP impact.
  • Hungary’s new administration halted simplified guest‑worker visas from three countries beginning June 5, drawing criticism from foreign investors reliant on migrant labor.
  • Foreign contribution to Poland’s GDP reached up to 10.7% in 2025, underscoring the economic cost of restricting migrant labor.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Poland and Hungary introducing foreign worker curbs?
Poland and Hungary are tightening foreign worker policies to address public backlash and counter nationalist rivals, despite business concerns.
How have these restrictions impacted businesses in Poland and Hungary?
Businesses report staff shortages, longer permit processing times, and worry that fewer workers will slow economic growth and hurt productivity.
What is the public opinion on foreign worker restrictions?
Polls show broad support for worker curbs in both countries, with many citizens favoring fewer or no non-EU migrants.
What are the economic risks of reducing foreign labour?
Economists warn these restrictions can result in slower growth, reduced tax revenue, and challenges from aging populations.
How much do non-EU workers contribute to Poland's economy?
Non-EU workers contributed up to 10.7% of Poland's economic output last year, according to a recent report.

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