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J D Wetherspoon warns on annual profit and weaker sales in final quarter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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J D Wetherspoon warns on annual profit and weaker sales in final quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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J D Wetherspoon Expects Lower Annual Profit Due to Weaker Sales and Rising Costs

Profit Warning and Contributing Factors

Sales Performance in the Final Quarter

July 22 (Reuters) - Britain's J D Wetherspoon on Wednesday warned that its annual profit is set to undershoot expectations, with marginally lower-than-anticipated sales in the final quarter as the pub chain struggles with rising costs and taxes.

Impact of Rising Costs and Taxes

Company Statement and Market Reaction

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Wetherspoon’s like‑for‑like sales grew around 3.4 % in the quarter to 26 April, though marginally below earlier forecasts, while total sales rose ~4.1 %—year‑to‑date figures show stronger growth (~4.3 % LFL, ~4.9 % total) (investegate.co.uk).
  • The company warned that substantial increases in operating costs—including ~£60 m from higher National Insurance and wages, ~£7 m from non‑commodity energy, and an extra £1.6 m from the Extended Producer Responsibility packaging levy—are likely to push profits slightly below market expectations (lse.co.uk).
  • Analysts note that despite resilient sales, profit forecasts are being downgraded, with some predicting full‑year pre‑tax profit around £72–73 m—below the pre‑pandemic level even as revenues are higher by hundreds of millions (ajbell.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did J D Wetherspoon issue a profit warning?
J D Wetherspoon warned that its annual profit would be lower than expected due to weaker sales in the final quarter and increased costs and taxes.
What contributed to Wetherspoon's lower annual profit?
Marginally lower-than-anticipated sales and rising operating costs and taxes contributed to the lower annual profit.
Which period saw weaker sales for J D Wetherspoon?
The weaker sales occurred in the final quarter of the company's financial year.
Who reported and edited the Wetherspoon profit news?
The article was reported by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru and edited by Subhranshu Sahu.

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