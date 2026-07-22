J D Wetherspoon Expects Lower Annual Profit Due to Weaker Sales and Rising Costs
Profit Warning and Contributing Factors
Sales Performance in the Final Quarter
July 22 (Reuters) - Britain's J D Wetherspoon on Wednesday warned that its annual profit is set to undershoot expectations, with marginally lower-than-anticipated sales in the final quarter as the pub chain struggles with rising costs and taxes.
Impact of Rising Costs and Taxes
Company Statement and Market Reaction
(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)