Greek-Operated Air Defence Downs Missile, Drone Over Saudi Oil Hub

Greek Air Defence Actions in Saudi Arabia

Missile and Drone Interception in Yanbu

ATHENS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An air defence system operated by Greek military personnel in Saudi Arabia intercepted a ballistic missile and a drone on Thursday in the wider Yanbu region, home to major oil refining facilities, Greek security sources told Reuters.

Saudi Civil Defence Alerts

Earlier on Thursday, Saudi civil defence issued alerts warning of potential danger in the holy city of Mecca, the northwestern area of Tabuk, the Red Sea areas of Jeddah and Yanbu, and the southern area of Taif.

Details of the Interception

"Both were shot down," one of the sources said, adding that the Greek Patriot system launched two missiles but not giving details on the origin of the drone and the ballistic missile.

A second source confirmed the information.

Background on Greek Involvement

It was the fifth time the Greek-operated system has been used in combat since the US and Israel launched their war with Iran at the end of February, underscoring the widening military role of European allies in defending Gulf energy infrastructure.

Deployment of Patriot Air Defence System

Since 2021, Greece has deployed a US-made Patriot air defence battery operated by Greek personnel in Saudi Arabia, under an agreement to help protect the kingdom's energy facilities.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Aidan Lewis)