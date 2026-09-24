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Finance

Greek-operated air defence system shoots down ballistic missile, drone over Saudi

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Finance Banking Energy Security Markets

Greek-Operated Air Defence Downs Missile, Drone Over Saudi Oil Hub

Greek Air Defence Actions in Saudi Arabia

Missile and Drone Interception in Yanbu

ATHENS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An air defence system operated by Greek military personnel in Saudi Arabia intercepted a ballistic missile and a drone on Thursday in the wider Yanbu region, home to major oil refining facilities, Greek security sources told Reuters.

Saudi Civil Defence Alerts

Earlier on Thursday, Saudi civil defence issued alerts warning of potential danger in the holy city of Mecca, the northwestern area of Tabuk, the Red Sea areas of Jeddah and Yanbu, and the southern area of Taif.

Details of the Interception

"Both were shot down," one of the sources said, adding that the Greek Patriot system launched two missiles but not giving details on the origin of the drone and the ballistic missile.

A second source confirmed the information.

Background on Greek Involvement

It was the fifth time the Greek-operated system has been used in combat since the US and Israel launched their war with Iran at the end of February, underscoring the widening military role of European allies in defending Gulf energy infrastructure.

Deployment of Patriot Air Defence System

Since 2021, Greece has deployed a US-made Patriot air defence battery operated by Greek personnel in Saudi Arabia, under an agreement to help protect the kingdom's energy facilities.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Greek military personnel have operated the U.S.-made Patriot air defence battery in Saudi Arabia since September 2021 under a bilateral agreement to protect energy infrastructure (mod.mil.gr).
  • This interception—targeting a ballistic missile and a drone—was the fifth such engagement for the Greek battery since the US–Israeli war with Iran began at the end of February 2026 (apnews.com).
  • Previous incidents include intercepting Iranian ballistic missiles in March, multiple drones and missiles from Yemen in July and August, demonstrating the battery’s operational utility and strategic importance (ekathimerini.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Greek-operated air defence system intercept in Saudi Arabia?
The system intercepted a ballistic missile and a drone over the Yanbu region.
Where did the interception take place?
It occurred in the wider Yanbu region, home to major oil refining facilities in Saudi Arabia.
How many times has the Greek-operated system been used in combat?
This marks the fifth combat use of the Greek-operated air defence system in Saudi Arabia.
Why is Greece operating a Patriot air defence battery in Saudi Arabia?
Greece deploys the system to help protect Saudi Arabia's energy facilities under a bilateral agreement.
Did the authorities identify the origin of the intercepted missile and drone?
The sources did not give details on the origin of the drone and the ballistic missile.

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