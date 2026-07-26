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Oil slips more than 5% after US pauses strikes on Iran - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil slips more than 5% after US pauses strikes on Iran

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 26, 2026

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Oil Slips More Than 5% After US Pauses Strikes on Iran, Boosting Hopes for Diplomacy

Market Reaction to US-Iran Tensions and Oil Prices

Background: US Pauses Strikes on Iran

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Oil prices extended losses on Monday, falling more than 5%, after U.S. President Donald Trump paused strikes on Iran after two weeks of attacks, raising hopes of a diplomatic solution that may de-escalate the conflict in the Middle East.

Oil Price Movements

Brent crude futures slipped $5.58, or 5.77%, to $91.20 by 2204 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $84.40 a barrel, down $4.91, or 5.50%.

Reporting and Analysis

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. President Trump’s decision—guided by CENTCOM advisement—to pause strikes on Iran signaled a push toward regional de‑escalation and reassured oil markets (axios.com).
  • Brent crude futures fell $5.58 (5.77%) to $91.20, and U.S. WTI declined $4.91 (5.50%) to $84.40, as markets priced in reduced geopolitical risk (apnews.com).
  • This drop in oil prices follows earlier sharp rises above $95–$100 amid Gulf tensions—markets now respond swiftly to signs of a diplomatic thaw (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices fall more than 5%?
Oil prices dropped over 5% after the US paused planned strikes on Iran, raising hopes for a diplomatic resolution to recent tensions.
What were the closing prices for Brent crude and WTI crude?
Brent crude futures closed at $91.20 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude was at $84.40 a barrel.
How did US actions impact the oil market?
The US decision to pause strikes on Iran led to expectations of reduced conflict in the Middle East, causing oil prices to fall.
Who reported on the oil price changes?
The price changes were reported by Florence Tan, with editing by Chris Reese.

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