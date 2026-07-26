Oil Slips More Than 5% After US Pauses Strikes on Iran, Boosting Hopes for Diplomacy
Market Reaction to US-Iran Tensions and Oil Prices
Background: US Pauses Strikes on Iran
SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Oil prices extended losses on Monday, falling more than 5%, after U.S. President Donald Trump paused strikes on Iran after two weeks of attacks, raising hopes of a diplomatic solution that may de-escalate the conflict in the Middle East.
Oil Price Movements
Brent crude futures slipped $5.58, or 5.77%, to $91.20 by 2204 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $84.40 a barrel, down $4.91, or 5.50%.
Reporting and Analysis
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Chris Reese)