Iran Foreign Minister: Ukraine's Attack on Iranian Vessel Demands a Response

Details and Reactions to the Caspian Sea Incident

Overview of the Attack

July 26 (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian commercial vessel "cannot go unanswered".

Iran said the attack in the Caspian Sea resulted in an explosion that killed one sailor and injured another.

Diplomatic Communications

Conversations with International Leaders

Araqchi made the comments in calls with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Araqchi posted on X.

Russian Response

Lavrov, in a statement posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website, offered condolences in connection with the death of a sailor in the attack.

Support from Russian Authorities

Lavrov said Araqchi thanked local authorities in the Russian region of Astrakhan, where the vessel started its journey, for helping the crew "and stressed the need to put an end to such adventures by the Kyiv regime".

Ongoing Diplomatic Efforts

The statement also said Araqchi informed Lavrov of "continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating tension in the Middle East".

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yasmine Ghania; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Nia Williams)