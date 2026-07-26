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Finance

Australia's Perpetual gets revised $1.78 billion takeover offer from Sweden's EQT

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 26, 2026

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Perpetual Receives Sweetened $1.78 Billion Takeover Bid from Sweden’s EQT

Details of the EQT Takeover Proposal

Overview of the Bid

July 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Perpetual said on Monday it had received a sweetened non-binding indicative proposal from Swedish private equity firm EQT AB, valuing the financial services provider at A$2.55 billion ($1.78 billion).

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 1.4306 Australian dollars)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Rajasik Mukherjee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • The revised offer prices Perpetual at A$22.07 per share, representing a 22 % premium to its July 1 closing price and over 42 % to its June 30 level (investing.com).
  • Perpetual’s board had previously rejected an earlier A$2.45 billion (~US$1.69 billion) bid as inadequate (fidelity.com).
  • Despite the raise, the revised proposal—only about A$50 million higher—was still turned down as it “does not adequately represent fair value” for shareholders (capitalbrief.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who made the takeover offer for Australia's Perpetual?
Swedish private equity firm EQT AB made the takeover offer for Australia's Perpetual.
What is the value of EQT's latest offer for Perpetual?
EQT’s latest non-binding indicative proposal values Perpetual at A$2.55 billion, or approximately $1.78 billion.
Is EQT's proposal to Perpetual binding?
No, EQT’s proposal to Perpetual is a non-binding indicative proposal.
What sector does Perpetual operate in?
Perpetual operates in the financial services sector.

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