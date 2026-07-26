Perpetual Receives Sweetened $1.78 Billion Takeover Bid from Sweden’s EQT
Details of the EQT Takeover Proposal
Overview of the Bid
July 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Perpetual said on Monday it had received a sweetened non-binding indicative proposal from Swedish private equity firm EQT AB, valuing the financial services provider at A$2.55 billion ($1.78 billion).
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 1.4306 Australian dollars)
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Rajasik Mukherjee; Editing by Tom Hogue)