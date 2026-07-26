Gatwick Airport Hit by Water Supply Disruption Following Power Outage

Water Supply Issues Impact Gatwick Airport Operations

Details of the Disruption

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Water supplies to London's Gatwick Airport were disrupted on Sunday after a power outage at a local treatment works, authorities at the airport said in a statement on X.

Impact on Passengers and Facilities

The issue had resulted in flushing toilets not working and the closure of restaurants and bars, passengers said on social media.

Contingency Measures Implemented

The airport, Britain's busiest after Heathrow, said water supplies in both of its terminals had been affected. "Bottled water is being made available to passengers and staff across the airport and other contingency measures are being put in place to ensure the welfare of our passengers," the statement said.

Response from Water Utility

Water utility SES Water said complications caused by a power outage at Bough Beech Water Treatment Works meant some customers were experiencing low water pressure or a temporary loss of supply.

Efforts to Restore Service

"Gatwick Airport is being affected but we are working with them while our teams work to restore normal service as quickly as possible," the company said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Holmes)