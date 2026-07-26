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London's Gatwick Airport hit by water supply problem - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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London's Gatwick Airport hit by water supply problem

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 26, 2026

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Gatwick Airport Hit by Water Supply Disruption Following Power Outage

Water Supply Issues Impact Gatwick Airport Operations

Details of the Disruption

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Water supplies to London's Gatwick Airport were disrupted on Sunday after a power outage at a local treatment works, authorities at the airport said in a statement on X.

Impact on Passengers and Facilities

The issue had resulted in flushing toilets not working and the closure of restaurants and bars, passengers said on social media.

Contingency Measures Implemented

The airport, Britain's busiest after Heathrow, said water supplies in both of its terminals had been affected. "Bottled water is being made available to passengers and staff across the airport and other contingency measures are being put in place to ensure the welfare of our passengers," the statement said.

Response from Water Utility

Water utility SES Water said complications caused by a power outage at Bough Beech Water Treatment Works meant some customers were experiencing low water pressure or a temporary loss of supply.

Efforts to Restore Service

"Gatwick Airport is being affected but we are working with them while our teams work to restore normal service as quickly as possible," the company said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • A power failure at Bough Beech Water Treatment Works led to low water pressure or loss of supply at Gatwick Airport and surrounding areas, per SES Water. (apnews.com)
  • Gatwick Airport—Europe’s busiest single‐runway airport and the UK’s second‐busiest overall with around 43 million annual passengers—saw disruptions affecting both terminals. (mediacentre.gatwickairport.com)
  • SES Water is working with Gatwick officials to deliver bottled water and restore service; longer-term resilience measures—including auto-changeover generators at Bough Beech—are planned under SES Water’s investment strategy. (sussex.news)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the water supply disruption at Gatwick Airport?
A power outage at Bough Beech Water Treatment Works led to water supply problems at Gatwick Airport.
How did the water supply issue affect operations at Gatwick Airport?
The disruption caused toilets to stop working and led to the closure of restaurants and bars at the airport.
What measures did Gatwick Airport take to help passengers?
The airport supplied bottled water to passengers and staff and implemented other contingency measures for welfare.
Who is responsible for the water supply at Gatwick Airport?
SES Water, a local utility, manages the water supply and was working to restore normal service after the power outage.
Is Gatwick Airport the only location affected by the water supply issue?
No, other customers of SES Water in the area were also experiencing low water pressure or temporary loss of supply.

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