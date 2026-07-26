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UK's Burnham would call out Trump if in Britain's interest, he tells BBC - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Burnham would call out Trump if in Britain's interest, he tells BBC

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 26, 2026

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Finance Politics UK News International Relations

UK PM Andy Burnham Focuses on Britain’s Interests Amid Trump Relations

Andy Burnham’s Approach to US Relations and Domestic Policy

Burnham’s Stance on Britain’s Interests

July 26 (Reuters) - New UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham "will always put Britain's interests first", he told the BBC when asked in an interview, parts of which were released on Sunday, whether he was willing to call out U.S. President Donald Trump. 

Comparisons with Predecessor Keir Starmer

Burnham's predecessor Keir Starmer, who announced he was stepping down last month, had a fraught relationship with Trump, who criticised him due to differences over the U.S.-Israeli ⁠war on Iran, immigration, energy and tech regulation.

Trump’s Initial Reaction to Burnham

While Trump initially described Starmer's successor as "extremely liberal", he said this week he had a "very good conversation" with Burnham, who became Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade on Monday.

Key Points from Burnham’s First Major Interview

Willingness to Challenge Trump

In his first major interview since taking office, BBC journalist Laura Kuenssberg asked Burnham if he was willing to call out Trump if he thought it was the right thing to do.

"All leaders have to do that. You have to defend your own national interest before anything else. That's what you're required to do if you're to do this job properly," he said.

General Election Timeline

The prime minister also said he would not call a general election before 2029.

"I'm going to rule it out. Yeah, there's no early general election. I don't think people want it," he said.

National Defence and NATO Commitments

Commitment to Defence Spending

On Britain's national defence, Burnham said he was "absolutely committed" to what was promised to NATO partners.

"The first challenge facing us both is to ensure that the defence investment plan is fully funded, and that's the thing that's right in front of us, and we need to work that through as we go towards the budget later this year", he said.

Chancellor John Healey’s Previous Position

Burnham's newly appointed Chancellor John Healey resigned as defence minister in the previous government after saying that, unless a commitment was made to spend 3% of GDP on defence by 2030, Britain would not be safe.

"We've got to work out the way of doing that," Burnham said when pressed on the 3% of GDP commitment. 

Upcoming Full Interview

The full interview will air on the BBC's Panorama programme on Monday.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Andy Burnham, having taken office on July 20, 2026, pledged to 'always put Britain’s interests first' and would call out U.S. President Trump if necessary. (apnews.com)
  • Burnham ruled out an early general election before 2029, stating the public does not want one. (reutersconnect.com)
  • He reaffirmed commitment to NATO and the Defence Investment Plan, aiming to reach 3% of GDP on defence in the next Parliament and increase defence spending trajectory from 2.7% of GDP now. (gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham say about relations with Trump?
Burnham stated he will always put Britain's interests first and is willing to call out President Trump if necessary.
What is Burnham's stance on Britain's national defence spending?
Burnham is committed to fulfilling NATO promises and is considering how to meet the 3% of GDP defence spending target by 2030.
How was Burnham's first conversation with President Trump described?
Trump said he had a 'very good conversation' with Burnham after initially calling him 'extremely liberal.'

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