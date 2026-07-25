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Finance

Britain would be target if it supports US in war, Iran's Revolutionary Guards say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 25, 2026

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Britain Faces Iranian Threat if Supporting US in War, Guards Warn

Iran Issues Warning to Britain Over Potential US Support

Revolutionary Guards' Statement

July 25 (Reuters) - A spokesperson for Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday that Britain would become a "definite and legitimate target" if it supported the U.S. in any war with Tehran, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

Implications for Britain and Gulf States

The spokesperson said any country, including Britain and Gulf states, that backed the U.S. in a conflict would be considered a legitimate target, adding that U.S. bombers had recently used British airfields.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Paul Simao)

Key Takeaways

  • Iran’s IRGC declared that any country, including the UK, supporting the US in conflict with Iran would be deemed a legitimate target. (Reuters July 25 2026) (lemonde.fr)
  • The UK has permitted US bombers to use its bases—such as RAF Fairford—for “specific defensive operations” against Iranian missile threats, a policy approved by Prime Minister Keir Starmer in March 2026. (investing.com)
  • In response to the IRGC’s threat, the UK government signaled it is “ready to defend itself” and reaffirmed its stance of only hosting “defensive”—not offensive—US operations. (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Iran's Revolutionary Guards warn Britain?
Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned that Britain would become a legitimate target if it supported the US in a war against Tehran.
What would make a country a target according to Iran's Guards?
Any country, including Britain or Gulf states, that backs the US in a conflict with Iran would be considered a legitimate target.
How have British airfields been involved in recent tensions?
The Iranian spokesperson noted that US bombers had recently used British airfields, intensifying the situation.
Who reported the statements from Iran's Revolutionary Guards?
The statements were reported by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB and Reuters.

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