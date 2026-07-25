Britain Faces Iranian Threat if Supporting US in War, Guards Warn
Iran Issues Warning to Britain Over Potential US Support
Revolutionary Guards' Statement
July 25 (Reuters) - A spokesperson for Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday that Britain would become a "definite and legitimate target" if it supported the U.S. in any war with Tehran, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.
Implications for Britain and Gulf States
The spokesperson said any country, including Britain and Gulf states, that backed the U.S. in a conflict would be considered a legitimate target, adding that U.S. bombers had recently used British airfields.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Paul Simao)