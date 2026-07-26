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Iran will halt attacks as long as US maintains pause, Iranian source says after Trump calls off strikes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Iran will halt attacks as long as US maintains pause, Iranian source says after Trump calls off strikes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 26, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 26, 2026

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Iran to Halt Strikes if US Maintains Pause; Brent Crude Rises Past $100

US-Iran Tensions and Oil Market Impact

By Parisa Hafezi and Raphael Satter

Background on US and Iranian Military Actions

DUBAI/WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - Iran will halt its own attacks as long as the United States maintains its latest pause on air strikes, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Sunday, after President Donald Trump abruptly called off his two-week-old bombing campaign.  

After 13 nights of intensifying U.S. air strikes on Iran, the Pentagon abruptly suspended the campaign late on Friday, with no U.S. attacks reported on either Saturday or Sunday.

Iran, which had been following each night of U.S. attacks with its own strikes on neighbouring countries that host U.S. bases, has also so far held fire for two days.

Diplomatic Efforts and Official Statements

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, told Fox News on Sunday that Trump had decided to pause U.S. attacks to allow more time for diplomacy.

"He's giving talks some space, he's giving it a little bit of room," Waltz said, without providing further details.

The senior Iranian source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters: "Iran’s position remains ‘attack for attack’: if the attacks stop, Iran will also halt its operations. That message has already been conveyed to the United States."

The source added: "However, Iran is prepared to mount a broad response should the U.S. launch another attack."

Asked about the pause, a senior official in ​Trump's administration said on Saturday that the president "has always been clear that his preference is diplomacy, but he has shown Iran what will happen if they fail to come ​to the table in a serious way."

Iranian Skepticism Toward US Intentions

The senior Iranian source said Tehran did not hold much hope that Trump's decision to pause strikes represented a major shift in the U.S. negotiating position.

"There is more scepticism than optimism about the halt in attacks. The prevailing view is that the pause is tactical rather than genuine. Iran has accumulated enough bitter experience with what it sees as U.S. deception," the source said.

Concerns Over US Military Resources and Strategy

NYT, CNN: TRUMP ADVISERS RAISED CONCERNS ABOUT MISSILE DEFENCE STOCKS

U.S. forces had been striking Iran nightly in what Washington said was retaliation for Iranian attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran says it aims to retain control of the strait, the world's most important energy shipping route.

The two-week-long U.S. military campaign effectively torpedoed last month's interim agreement aimed at ending the war that the United States and Israel launched in February.

The New York Times and CNN both reported that Trump had backed off plans to escalate the war with even bigger military options after concerns were raised on Friday by some of his advisers, including over whether U.S. missile defence stocks were running low from protecting U.S. bases in the region.

CNN and the Times both identified Pentagon Chief of Staff Dan Caine as having raised such concerns. CNN said Vice President JD Vance also had expressed reservations.

News site Axios reported that Trump had been receiving plans for strikes on Iran from the Pentagon every afternoon for two weeks and signing off on them each night, until Friday when the latest plan was presented to him and he decided not to go ahead.

Escalation Boundaries and Regional Impact

Trump's decision to pause strikes has come at a turning point in the war, with both sides testing the boundaries of escalation that they set before a ceasefire ended major fighting in April and the interim agreement reopened Hormuz in June.

U.S. forces have already struck bridges and tunnels in southern Iran, prompting Iran to strike water desalination plants that nearby Gulf Arab states rely on to make their desert cities habitable.

Oil Market Reactions and Regional Blockades

Over the past week, Iran's Houthi allies in Yemen have announced a blockade on Saudi oil in the Red Sea, potentially shutting a second major chokepoint for energy shipping.

That pushed the benchmark Brent crude price above $100 for the first time since May. On Saturday, the Houthis fired on Saudi Red Sea oil targets for the first time in years.

(Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Iran signals 'attack‑for‑attack' restraint, contingent on U.S. pause, but remains skeptical the ceasefire is genuine.
  • President Trump paused strikes after 13 consecutive nights to give diplomacy “some room,” per UN Ambassador Mike Waltz.
  • U.S. military leaders, including Gen. Dan Caine and VP J.D. Vance, raised concerns over ammunition and escalation, influencing the decision to pause.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Iran agree to halt its attacks?
Iran’s decision to stop retaliatory strikes is contingent on the US maintaining its pause on air strikes, as stated by a senior Iranian official.
What was the reason for the US pausing its air strikes on Iran?
President Trump paused the two-week-old bombing campaign to allow more room for diplomacy, according to US officials.
How have energy markets reacted to the Middle East conflict?
Brent crude prices surged past $100 for the first time since May, triggered by the conflict and Houthi blockades in the Red Sea.
What concerns were raised by US officials before the pause?
US advisers raised concerns over the adequacy of missile defence stocks used to protect US bases, influencing Trump’s decision to pause.
How has the conflict affected global oil shipping routes?
Strikes in the Strait of Hormuz and a blockade of Saudi oil by Houthis risk shutting down two key energy shipping chokepoints.

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