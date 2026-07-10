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Oil edges lower, but heads for weekly gain as Middle East supply risks persist - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil edges lower, but heads for weekly gain as Middle East supply risks persist

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Commodities Geopolitics

Oil Prices Fall, but Weekly Gains Continue on Middle East Supply Concerns

Market Overview and Geopolitical Influences

By Nicole Jao

July 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in early trading on Friday but remained on track for weekly gains as the United States and Iran continued trading strikes. 

Concerns that accelerating inflation could soften oil demand weighed on the market and pressured prices.

Oil Price Movements

Brent futures fell 6 cents, or 0.08%, to $76.24 a barrel by 0125 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 4 cents, or 0.06%, to $72.04. 

For the week, Brent was set for a 6% gain and WTI was headed for a 5% increase. 

Geopolitical Tensions in the Middle East

Iran-U.S. Military Actions

Iranian armed forces launched attacks on U.S. military infrastructure in Gulf states on Thursday following U.S. strikes on Iran's southern coastal and eastern provinces, further straining a three-week-old ceasefire. Separately, Iranian media reported multiple explosions across southern Iran, including Bushehr, where one of the country's nuclear plants is located. 

Impact of Leadership Changes in Iran

The renewed fighting came the day that Iran buried its slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the culmination of a week of mass funeral processions and rallies. Khamenei was killed on the first day of the war on February 28. 

Strait of Hormuz and Global Supply

The conflict has delayed the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway that about 20% of daily global oil and gas supplies passed through before the war. 

Market Sentiment and Analyst Commentary

Strategist Perspectives

"Despite the U.S. ramping up attacks on military sites in Iran, the market drew some reassurance from the Trump administration’s decision to avoid targeting Iranian energy infrastructure," said Daniel Hynes, the senior commodity strategist for ANZ bank. 

"This was aided by comments from President Trump, who said he doesn’t expect a return to a full-scale conflict." 

U.S. Presidential Remarks

U.S. President Donald Trump had said on Wednesday he did not think the war would restart and that "anything that happens is going to be over very quickly." 

Economic Indicators Impacting Oil Demand

U.S. Labor Market Trends

In the U.S., the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, indicating that the labor market remained in a "slow-hire, slow-fire" mode. 

China's Producer Price Inflation

In China, the world's second-biggest economy, producer price inflation surged to a four-year high in June, piling pressure on manufacturers' profit margins as weak domestic demand limited pricing power. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nicole Jao in New York; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • Oil edged lower Friday—Brent at about $76.24 and WTI around $72.04—but both were poised for significant weekly gains amid heightened Middle East supply disruptions, especially following renewed U.S.‑Iran strikes and delays around the Strait of Hormuz (apnews.com).
  • Geopolitical instability has continued to underpin the oil market: U.S. strikes on Iran and Iranian retaliation have kept tensions high, preserving a risk premium despite avoidance of full-scale energy infrastructure targeting (apnews.com).
  • At the same time, mounting inflation concerns—evident in China’s PPI rising to its highest since July 2022 (4.1% year‑on‑year in June)—could weigh on oil demand by squeezing manufacturing margins in the world’s second‑largest economy (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices fall on Friday?
Oil prices fell due to concerns that accelerating inflation could soften oil demand, pressuring the market despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.
What is causing the weekly gain in oil prices?
The weekly gain is driven by persistent supply risks in the Middle East following renewed US-Iran strikes and delays in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
How much did Brent and WTI crude prices change this week?
Brent crude was set for a 6% gain and WTI crude for a 5% increase for the week.
What recent events in the Middle East are impacting oil markets?
Iranian attacks on US military infrastructure and renewed fighting in Iran have increased supply risks, impacting oil market sentiment.
Does the article mention any effect on the labor market or inflation?
Yes, US weekly jobless claims fell, showing a stable labor market, while China saw rising producer inflation, adding pressure on manufacturers.

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