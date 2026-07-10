GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Asian stocks surge as investors look past Middle East attacks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Asian stocks surge as investors look past Middle East attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Asian Markets Surge as Investors Eye AI Stocks Amid Middle East Tensions

Asian Stock Markets React to Geopolitical and Technological Drivers

By Ankur Banerjee

Market Performance and Investor Sentiment

SINGAPORE, July 10 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose sharply on Friday, led by chip and AI firms as investors brushed off concern over the stalled recovery of energy supplies through the critical Strait of Hormuz, with tit-for-tat attacks escalating between the U.S. and Iran.

The renewed back-and-forth attacks have further eroded the fragile three-week-old ceasefire, bringing the spotlight back on oil prices and what it could mean for inflation and the global rates outlook.

Oil Prices and Inflation Concerns

Brent crude futures were set for a 5% rise in the week, their strongest weekly performance since early May. But at $76.03 per barrel, Brent has given up most of the gains it picked up when the conflict began at the end of February.

"I'm looking at updates from the Middle East and things don't look good, but investors seem incredibly resilient to those risks at the moment, with tech again driving markets higher," said Nick Twidale, chief market strategist at ATFX Global in Sydney.

Regional Market Highlights

Japan's Nikkei rose 1.8% while South Korea's KOSPI, the epicentre of the AI rally, gained 2.4% in early trading. Chip bellwethers SK Hynix and Samsung were both up 3%. Taiwan markets were closed.

That left the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.76% higher.

"We will start on the front foot again in Asia, but I'm still very cautious that we are not pricing in enough event risk that the Strait of Hormuz may be closed again in the coming days," Twidale said.

Investors have taken the escalation in stride this week, keeping their focus instead on the AI theme that has propelled global stocks to record highs but spurred worries about the sustainability of the red-hot rally.

Global Tech Rally and U.S. Market Influence

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended sharply higher after Micron Technology's plans to invest more than $250 billion in the U.S. through 2035 buoyed chip stocks, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index rising 3%.

SK Hynix’s U.S. Debut and AI Investment Boom

Major Share Sale and Market Impact

SK HYNIX U.S. DEBUT AWAITS

Attention will be on SK Hynix's U.S. market debut later on Friday after the firm priced its American Depositary Receipts at $149 on Thursday, raising about $26.5 billion, indicating strong investor appetite to gain exposure in the AI supply chain.

The blockbuster offering, which will finance new factories and equipment to meet surging AI chip demand, is set to be the world's second-biggest share sale after SpaceX's record-breaking IPO last month.

Potential Effects on Korean Tech Stocks

Sam Konrad, investment manager for Asia Equity Income at Jupiter Asset Management, said the listing could mean that the ADR trades at a premium to the local shares, but could still help re-rate the Korean-listed SK Hynix shares.

"If SK Hynix re-rates that should help support a re-rating in Samsung Electronics too, especially when they release details of their shareholder return plans," said Konrad, who holds shares in both South Korean firms.

SK Hynix's Korean shares have surged an eye-popping 238% this year, taking the broader benchmark to record highs and making the KOSPI the world's best-performing major stock market since the start of 2025.

But the AI mania has also spurred sharp swings in recent weeks as investors fret about sky-high valuations and worry about the sustainability of their massive profit growth.

Currency and Commodities Market Movements

Japanese Yen and U.S. Dollar Trends

In currency markets, all eyes remained on the Japanese yen, which hung around its lowest level in 40 years as traders kept a watch for official intervention from Tokyo. It last fetched 162.18 per U.S. dollar, not far from the 1986 low of 162.84 it hit last week. [FRX/]

The dollar otherwise was mostly muted as investors awaited catalysts to gauge the path of U.S. interest rates. Traders are pricing in 34 basis points of hikes for the year but that may change depending on the inflation pressure from the war.

Gold Prices and Commodity Outlook

In commodities, gold looked set to clock a 1% decline for the week and was last at $4,113 per ounce in early trading. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Asian indexes like Nikkei (+1.8%) and KOSPI (+2.4%) advanced sharply despite growing Middle East tensions and Strait of Hormuz disruptions (apnews.com)
  • Brent crude logged its strongest weekly gain since early May amid supply concerns, even as prices remain well below earlier peaks (apnews.com)
  • SK Hynix’s U.S. ADR offering—expected to raise ~$26–29 billion—became one of the largest global share sales ever, with demand vastly oversubscribed (tomshardware.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove the surge in Asian stocks?
Asian stocks surged due to strong performance in chip and AI firms, as investors looked past concerns over Middle East tensions and focused on robust tech sector gains.
How did attacks in the Middle East impact the stock market?
While Middle East attacks raised concerns over energy supplies, investors remained resilient, prioritizing optimism over AI and tech stock performance instead.
What significance does the SK Hynix IPO hold?
SK Hynix's debut in the U.S. signifies high investor appetite for AI-related stocks and marks the world's second-biggest share sale after SpaceX's recent IPO.
How did oil and currency markets react to the news?
Brent crude saw a 5% weekly rise, while the Japanese yen hovered near its lowest in 40 years, with investors watching for official Tokyo intervention.
What were the key stock market moves in Asia?
Japan's Nikkei rose 1.8%, South Korea's KOSPI gained 2.4%, and key chip stocks like SK Hynix and Samsung were both up 3% in early trading.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Oil edges lower, but heads for weekly gain as Middle East supply risks persist

Oil edges lower, but heads for weekly gain as Middle East supply risks persist

Image for Fast Retailing shares slide in Tokyo after Uniqlo operator's results, yen warning

Fast Retailing shares slide in Tokyo after Uniqlo operator's results, yen warning

Image for Fragile yen set for weekly decline as intervention risks mount

Fragile yen set for weekly decline as intervention risks mount

Image for Geopolitical shifts drive sovereign funds towards national priorities, study finds

Geopolitical shifts drive sovereign funds towards national priorities, study finds

Image for Global EV demand rises again as Europe offsets China, U.S. weakness

Global EV demand rises again as Europe offsets China, U.S. weakness

Image for UK shopping trips fall in June as heatwave takes toll, BRC says

UK shopping trips fall in June as heatwave takes toll, BRC says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for North Korea decides on measures to expand nuclear forces, KCNA reports
North Korea decides on measures to expand nuclear forces, KCNA reports
Image for ECB's Lagarde says she is not a French presidential candidate but will advocate for EU
ECB's Lagarde says she is not a French presidential candidate but will advocate for EU
Image for Russian man pleads not guilty in US cyber espionage case
Russian man pleads not guilty in US cyber espionage case
Image for Bank of England's Pill says interest rates will need to rise
Bank of England's Pill says interest rates will need to rise
Image for French central bank revises growth forecast higher despite heatwave disruption
French central bank revises growth forecast higher despite heatwave disruption
Image for Airbus workers in Spain strike over working conditions
Airbus workers in Spain strike over working conditions
Image for Fuel markets flash supply crunch despite calmer oil prices
Fuel markets flash supply crunch despite calmer oil prices
Image for Spain says Trump softened rhetoric after learning of Madrid's contributions to NATO
Spain says Trump softened rhetoric after learning of Madrid's contributions to NATO
Image for Data centre operator Aruba buys three hydro plants in Italy
Data centre operator Aruba buys three hydro plants in Italy
Image for German investigators link misplaced pin to Boeing 787 incident
German investigators link misplaced pin to Boeing 787 incident
Image for ITV split drags share price down as analysts, investor spot high costs
ITV split drags share price down as analysts, investor spot high costs
Image for Global M&A activity on track to eclipse 2021 deal boom, Morgan Stanley says
Global M&A activity on track to eclipse 2021 deal boom, Morgan Stanley says
View All Finance Posts