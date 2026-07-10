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Fast Retailing shares slide in Tokyo after Uniqlo operator's results, yen warning - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Fast Retailing shares slide in Tokyo after Uniqlo operator's results, yen warning

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Finance Markets Stocks Japan Retail

Fast Retailing Shares Drop as Uniqlo Operator Cautions on Weak Yen Impact

Fast Retailing's Profit Forecast and Market Reaction

By Rocky Swift and Noriyuki Hirata

Share Price Movement

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - Shares in the Japanese owner of clothing brand Uniqlo slid sharply on Friday after the company raised its profit forecast but warned about the impact of the weak yen.

Fast Retailing slid as much as 5.1% in early Tokyo trading. After the bell on Thursday, the company announced it was lifting its guidance for full-year operating profit to a record 730 billion yen ($4.50 billion).

Recent Performance

The company's shares have had a blistering run, up more than 42% so far in 2026.

Analyst Commentary

"The share price has risen over roughly the past three months, so a sense of the good news being priced in seems to have emerged, but bargain-hunting buying may eventually come in," said Jun Kitazawa, Deputy Manager, Investment Information Section at Miki Securities.

Impact of Weak Yen

While reporting strong results in the nine months through May, Fast Retailing CFO Takeshi Okazaki warned that depreciation in the yen, languishing near a 40-year low, was expected to drag on sales and profit in Japan in the fourth quarter.

Management's Warning

The currency's slide "could potentially have a significant impact on our performance," Okazaki said.

($1 = 162.3100 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • Fast Retailing lifted its fiscal-year operating profit forecast to ¥730 billion, marking an all-time high. (investing.com)
  • Despite strong results and a 42% rise in shares year‑to‑date, stocks dropped 5.1% as investors factored in weakening yen risks. (investing.com)
  • CFO Takeshi Okazaki cautioned that the yen’s depreciation—near a 40‑year low—could significantly hurt fourth‑quarter performance in Japan. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Fast Retailing shares fall in Tokyo?
Shares fell due to the company's warning about the negative impact of a weak yen, despite raising its profit forecast.
What profit guidance did Fast Retailing announce?
Fast Retailing raised its guidance for full-year operating profit to a record 730 billion yen ($4.50 billion).
How much have Fast Retailing shares increased in 2026?
Shares have risen over 42% so far in 2026.
What did the CFO say about the impact of the yen's depreciation?
The CFO warned that the weak yen could significantly impact sales and profit in Japan in the fourth quarter.

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